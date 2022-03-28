ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met expected to issue first tranche of partygate fines ‘imminently’

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Police investigating alleged lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office will soon issue an initial tranche of fines, according to reports.

The Guardian said it understands the fixed penalty notices (FPNs) will be issued “imminently”, although a Government source told the PA news agency it would not be on Monday night.

The force is investigating 12 events, including as many as six which Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have attended.

Last week it emerged that detectives investigating alleged lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office had begun interviewing key witnesses.

The Met said at that time more than 100 questionnaires had so far been sent out to people at the reported gatherings.

There was no official update from Downing Street or the Cabinet Office on Monday evening.

ITV’s Anushka Asthana said she had been told the first wave of fines could include “around 20 names”.

The Met said: “We’re not giving a running commentary and I would refer you to our statement from March 21 which is still on our website.”

That statement revealed partygate detectives had started to interview people as witnesses as part of their enquiries, and said: “As yet, we have not made any referrals to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for the issuing of Fixed Penalty Notices.”

On Monday evening PA asked the Met if, as the Guardian first reported, the force had now made any referrals, to which it responded that it was not going beyond the existing statement “at this time”.

