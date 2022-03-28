ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VA

Montpelier ends power-share with enslaved descendants group

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE, Va. - The board that manages James Madison’s Montpelier estate in Virginia has voted to strip power-sharing status from a group representing descendants of people once enslaved there. Friday’s...

