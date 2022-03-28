Moon Knight Star Breaks Silence on Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Cameo Rumors

We're just a matter of days away from the debut of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, and the Disney+ series is definitely giving fans a lot of reasons to be hyped. The series is anchored by two notable actors — Oscar Isaac, who is stepping into the role of Marc Spector / Steven Grant, also known as Moon Knight; and Ethan Hawke, who will portray the villain Arthur Harrow. Both actors are surprising additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and according to one of their co-stars, they brought surprising qualities behind the scenes. In a recent interview with Variety at Moon Knight's red carpet premiere, actress Ann Akinjirin spoke about Isaac and Hawke's approach to the project, and teased that it allowed for more creative expression on set.
