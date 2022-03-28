We’ve eliminated chaos, and chaos costs money.

A British startup called ZipCharge has developed a portable charging system for EV owners and drivers to help address range anxiety while they are out and about. The company’s ZipCharge Go charging station, which recently won a British Engineering Excellence Award, is essentially a large portable battery with a retracting handle and wheels that’s roughly the same size as a carry-on suitcase. The company says the charging unit can add 20-60 miles of range to an EV’s battery from a 30-60 minute charge. It will be sold in both 4 kWh and 8 kWh versions, however it has yet to provide further details on each of these models.

