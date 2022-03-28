ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’ve eliminated chaos, and chaos costs money.

 2 days ago

Learn why Mark Galasso and his team at Lancaster Development turned to B2W for a unified platform...

Motorious

How The Government Canceled Classic Muscle Cars

There’s a crusade right now against American muscle cars and the V8 engines which power them. Those who seek to kill off such performance vehicles have enshrouded their movement in the aura of progress, but I’m about to show you how this was done before, proving it’s hardly a new or “progressive” movement.
CARS
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Royal Bank of Canada to buy Brewin Dolphin for 1.6 billion pounds

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada has made an agreed all cash offer for British wealth management company Brewin Dolphin, the bank said on Thursday. Brewin shareholders will be offered 515 pence for each of their shares, valuing the wealth manager at 1.6 billion pounds ($2.10 billion), the bank said in a statement.
MARKETS
gmauthority.com

ZipCharge Go Seeks To Reduce Range Anxiety For EV Driving City Dwellers

A British startup called ZipCharge has developed a portable charging system for EV owners and drivers to help address range anxiety while they are out and about. The company’s ZipCharge Go charging station, which recently won a British Engineering Excellence Award, is essentially a large portable battery with a retracting handle and wheels that’s roughly the same size as a carry-on suitcase. The company says the charging unit can add 20-60 miles of range to an EV’s battery from a 30-60 minute charge. It will be sold in both 4 kWh and 8 kWh versions, however it has yet to provide further details on each of these models.
RETAIL
torquenews.com

Blown Engine Blame Game, Who’s at Fault?

Here’s a restored 1983 Jeep Wagoneer that wound up with a blown engine shortly after a complete rebuild. Who do you blame and what should you do about it when this happens to you as a car customer? Let’s find out through this story. Vehicle Restoration Headaches. Restoring...
CARS

