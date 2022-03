Excelarate Physical Therapy is so happy to introduce to the community our newest therapist, Dr. Ashley Chandler. Ashley moved to the area from North Carolina recently with her family. She received her degree at Duke University and she is one of only 133 board certified specialists in oncological physical therapy in the US and one of 4 in Georgia and is also a certified lymphedema therapist.

