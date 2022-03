From out-partying Rod Stewart to sobriety and therapy… the bassist of seminal all-female band the Go-Go’s tells her enthralling story with candour and clarity. The most successful all-female band of all time – according to the US Billboard charts – remains to this day the Go-Go’s, an irreverent and combustible new wave five-piece formed in the crucible of the LA punk scene who went to No 1 in the US in 1982 with their debut album, Beauty and the Beat. This excellent memoir from their bassist, Kathy Valentine, forms part of a charm offensive that includes a much-praised 2020 documentary and dates supporting Billy Idol in the UK in June.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 15 DAYS AGO