ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor starts 72-hour prayer event

fox44news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas – This Sunday was the start of a special 72 hours for students at Baylor...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Driver in pickup truck gets tossed by massive tornado, drives away

Wild video of a Texas driver getting tossed around by a massive tornado and then driving away went viral on Twitter on Monday, reaching over 2.6 million views by Tuesday morning. The footage, originally shared by Twitter user Brian Emfinger, shows a tornado ripping through a Texas town, sending tons...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Spring, TX
WFAA

Add this one to the list: Another H-E-B is in the works for North Texas

FORNEY, Texas — You're either tired of hearing about it, or can't get enough: Another H-E-B grocery store is coming to North Texas. The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain, which had long delayed a full-on entrance into the North Texas market, now has plans for a store in Forney, the Kaufman County suburb east of Dallas.
FORNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
News Channel 25

Wildfires in Central Texas burning thousands of acres

WACO, Texas — Multiple wildfires in Central Texas are causing evacuations this afternoon, said fire officials. Several residents in Gatesville are reporting smoke in the town. The Gatesville Police Department is asking people not to call 911 unless it's an emergency. "The fires around us are on Fort Hood...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

GoFundMe set up after Texas teen injured back while escaping tornado’s wratch

ELGIN, Texas (KWTX) - A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Texas teen who went viral after escaping the wrath of a tornado in his red Chevrolet pickup Monday afternoon. Riley Leon, 16, was on the way home from an interview at a Whataburger on March 21, 2022 when he crossed paths with the Tornado that struck the Elgin and Round Rock areas.
ELGIN, TX
CBS DFW

Texas ‘Twister Teen’ Gets New Chevy After Viral Spinout Amid Storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Days after he and his truck were tossed and turned by a Texas tornado, 16-year-old driver Riley Leon is getting a new ride. Leon was on his way home from a job interview Monday when he and his red Chevrolet Silverado were caught on video being thrown around by a tornado in Elgin, a suburb of Austin. The video shows the Silverado being thrown in the air, turning on its side and finally flipping back on its wheels before Leon is seen driving away. On Thursday, Chevrolet took to social media to announce that they, along with Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth, are donating a 2022 Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in Cherry Red to Leon and his family. “We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms,” the post said. Chevrolet also announced that Chevy Cares is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. In an interview with CBS News, Leon said he was grateful “God gave me another chance because better things are gonna come in the future.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy