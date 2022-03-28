Wild Goalie Cam Talbot Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wild goaltender Cam Talbot has been named the NHL’s top star for last week.

Each week, the league names three stars, and Talbot earned the No. 1 spot with a 3-0 week. He had a .959 save percentage overall and a shutout against the Vegas Golden Knights. On the season, he has a .911 save percentage and is 27-12-1.

Talbot’s impressive week came as the Wild traded for veteran goalie Marc-André Fleury of the Chicago Blackhawks. Fleury won his first game in net for the Wild, giving up 2 goals and stopping 23 shots. The team also traded away No. 2 goalie Kaapo Kahkonen.

Talbot is in the middle year of a three-year deal with the Wild.

The Wild are on a six-game winning streak and are in second place in the Central Division at 40-20-4.