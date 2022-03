Who will have the most influence on how a Chicago casino comes to fruition turned into a fierce debate at the end of a lengthy City Council meeting today. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is creating a new Special Committee on the Chicago Casino that would include all of her hand-picked chairs and vice chairs of existing Council committees. But some aldermen argue the new group should include all 50 aldermen, since a casino is such an important development for the city.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO