The town of Finley is 120 years old! The town in Benton County is located southeast of Kennewick on the banks of the Columbia River. Finley was founded in 1902. The town gets its name from George Finley. The settlement began when a farming family arrived from Nebraska to the area. On March 18th, 1902 George, his wife, their son, and his family decided to start living in the area 6 miles southeast of Kennewick. The undeveloped land was more affordable. The family soon owned 40 acres in the area.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO