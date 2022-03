PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Pacific Grove Police is asking residents and visitors that pupping season has begun for seals. Please don't disturb mothers as this time of year they are caring for their young and are particularly sensitive. Give the seals some space and follow the signs posted, said police. Loud noises or intrusive humans The post Pacific Grove Police warn to not disturb seals during pupping season appeared first on KION546.

PACIFIC GROVE, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO