The Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl window has closed I THE HERD

Seahawks and Colin Kaepernick make the most sense right now, but will it happen? Kaepernick has not played a snap in a while, but let’s face it he can definitely sling the ball. He has been traveling all over throwing the ball with wide receivers in different cities hoping to catch on one last time.
The Seattle Seahawks are heading into a brand new era in 2022 after Russell Wilson was shockingly traded to the Denver Broncos a few weeks ago. The organization did get a quarterback in return though in Drew Lock, but Pete Carroll made one thing clear on Tuesday: The Seahawks are far from done in the quarterback market.
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the teams in contact with Colin Kaepernick at times, but not lately. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the topic at the NFL meetings and said that there’s been no new contact with the free-agent quarterback. Kaepernick has been working out...
The Seattle Seahawks could be on the verge of taking their roster down to the studs after the Russell Wilson trade. With trade rumors circulating around Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf, one Seahawks player says he’s out of DK is. “Stop it..” Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs said in response...
The former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden quickly found a buyer for his home in Las Vegas. His custom residence landed on the market in early February for $7.5 million and is already in pending sale status. Gruden and his wife, Cindy Gruden, picked up the property for $4.3...
With the Kansas City Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill in stunning fashion, many have wondered if there was some kind of rift between the wide receiver and the team. Monday morning, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the speculation. Reid made it clear that he is a huge fan of Hill...
In the last nine NFL drafts, the Minnesota Vikings have selected these cornerbacks with 2nd-Round-or-higher draft capital:. The franchise should be totally equipped with corners, right? Absolutely not. None of those men from the list are associated with the team in 2022. Of course, in theory, some could re-sign with...
FOX Sports has reportedly made its decision regarding who will replace Joe Buck as its lead voice on NFL broadcasts. FOX is tapping Kevin Burkhardt for its No. 1 NFL team, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The two sides are finalizing a new long-term deal that will ensure Burkhardt calls the top NFL game weekly, as well as the Super Bowl when FOX holds the rights.
The Minnesota Vikings signed offensive lineman Jesse Davis on Monday, and Bleacher Report already dropped the man into its “Every Team’s Worst Free Agent Signing” analysis piece published Tuesday. Davis was inked to a deal for one year, including up to $3 million in earnings if he...
After years of swearing Taysom Hill is a quarterback, it appears both he and the Saints are ready to admit defeat. The 31-year-old Swiss army knife fan favorite turned out to be nothing more than a spoon. Hill is switching positions once again and the Saints are woefully overpaying him for the move.
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A loss not just for the Packers, but for the community as a whole. The NFL did not select Green Bay to host the 2024 NFL Draft. Discover Green Bay VP of Marketing and Communications Nick Meisner is proud of the bid that was put in to bring the draft here.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Losing both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling leaves the Packers with a deficit in terms of playmakers. Adams, an All-Pro caliber receiver, was dealt to the Raiders in a blockbuster trade just a couple weeks ago. On Tuesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the media at the Annual Meetings in Florida. Giving his take on the deal and Green Bay’s path forward.
Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are giving fans a chance to be featured at Lambeau Field with the “Packers Everywhere Fan Favorite Contest.”. Fans can submit a photo to packerseverywhere.com now until April 19. The winning photo will be displayed around Lambeau Field, including on the marquee signs, during a game next season.
In a way too early prediction, A.J. believes the Packers will be in for the fight of their lives in the NFC North, the worst division in the NFL this year. A.J Reilly: Green bay will be in a fight for their lives in the NFC north. Paul Rochon: That’s...
Since Robert Kraft bought the New England Patriots in 1994, his team has not had four consecutive seasons without winning a playoff game. And, even more amazingly, his team has not gone four consecutive seasons without playing in the Super Bowl. Winless in the postseason in the past three seasons...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has all the leverage to negotiate a mammoth contract this offseason. The lightning-quick gunslinger is entering his fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season. Jackson has already established himself as one of the most effective dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history. He has gone 37-12 as the starter in the regular season and has thrown for 9,967 yards, 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions over his four-year career. That includes a standout 2019 campaign when he was named the NFL's MVP.
Let’s get this out of the way right now: Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is taking one heck of a gamble in trading away Tyreek Hill, one of the great deep threats the NFL has ever known. But given the salary that Hill, Davante Adams and other...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay men’s basketball program has added Amari Jedkins, a 6’8″ forward from Racine Case to their roster. Jedkins announced via Twitter that he would be committing to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He averaged 16.9 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game, and 2.5 assists per game during […]
