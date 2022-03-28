The Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl window has closed I THE HERD

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has all the leverage to negotiate a mammoth contract this offseason. The lightning-quick gunslinger is entering his fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season. Jackson has already established himself as one of the most effective dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history. He has gone 37-12 as the starter in the regular season and has thrown for 9,967 yards, 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions over his four-year career. That includes a standout 2019 campaign when he was named the NFL's MVP.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO