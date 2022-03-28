The Academy Launches 'Formal Review' Of Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Photo: Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences –– the organization behind the Oscars –– is taking action after Will Smith 's on-stage incident with Chris Rock .

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," a statement from the organization reads, according to The New York Times . "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law."

The official statement comes nearly a day after Will walked on staged, slapped Chris in the face as he presented the award for Best Documentary. Will was set off after Chris joked about seeing Jada Pinkett-Smith in a fictional sequel to the 1997 film starring Demi Moore , G.I. Jane . Moore's character in the film shaved her head to undergo grueling military training. Jada has alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss.

Immediately following the awards, the Academy tweeted that it "does not condone violence of any kind" but made no further comment on the incident, until now.

