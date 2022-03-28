Garth Brooks Unveils Plan For New Opening Night In Nashville

Photo: Getty Images

Garth Brooks unveiled his plans for a brand new opening night in Nashville, promising “a great seat” to fans who previously had tickets for a rained-out show. The new opening night is set for Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m. at Nissan Stadium with a second show following on Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m., according to a press release announcing the new opening night.

Brooks also took to social media to announce the show, sharing in a video message “I owe you this,” addressing the fans who had great seats for the rained-out show and “maybe not-so-great seats” when the show rescheduled. “I don’t care if 500 people just show up. The thing is, if you want a great seat, you’re guaranteed one,” Brooks said. “Hope you have fun.”

More than 70,000 concert goers attended the show that had to cancel because of inclement weather . Tickets to the new opening night in April will go on sale on Friday (April 1) at 10 a.m. CT. there will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase for the in-the-round seating concert. Fans can purchase tickets via 1-877-654-2784, the Ticketmaster app or at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks , and none will be available at the venue box office on Friday, the press release noted. Watch Brooks’ message to fans here :