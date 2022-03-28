ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow's nearly 50-point climb led by gains for shares of Microsoft, Salesforce.com Inc.

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago

Shares of Microsoft and Salesforce.com Inc. are trading higher Monday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow

DJIA,

-0.09%

was most recently trading 45 points (0.1%) higher, as shares of Microsoft

MSFT,

-0.84%

and Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

-2.12%

have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Microsoft's shares have climbed $6.52, or 2.2%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are up $4.19 (2.0%), combining for a roughly 71-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Walmart

WMT,

+0.98%

, Home Depot

HD,

-2.17%

, and Visa

V,

-1.41%

. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salesforce Com Inc#Crm#Home Depot Hd#Automated Insights#Factset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Dow book 3rd day of gains Monday, stocks end higher as investors await Russia-Ukraine talks

U.S. stocks finished higher Monday, with the S&P 500 index and Dow industrials both booking a third straight session of gains as investors monitored potentially positive developments ahead of Russia and Ukraine talks in Turkey on Tuesday. The Financial Times reported on Monday that Russia no longer will demand that Ukraine be "denazified," a claim Russian President Vladimir Putin used to justify his invasion, in ceasefire talks. The Dow.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 38% That Could Double in 5 Years

Zoom Video Communications' growth is anticipated to accelerate from next year. The stock's valuation has become too attractive to ignore. Consistent earnings growth could help Zoom's stock price double in five years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down nearly 375 points on losses for shares of Boeing, Home Depot

Shares of Boeing and Home Depot are posting losses Monday afternoon, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Boeing. are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow. DJIA,. -0.57%. was most recently trading 371 points lower (-1.1%). Boeing's shares have dropped $7.78 (4.0%) while those...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nike, Boeing share gains lead Dow's nearly 450-point rally

Shares of Nike and Boeing are posting strong returns Wednesday morning, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average rally. The Dow. was most recently trading 444 points (1.3%) higher, as shares of Nike. NKE,. +3.80%. and Boeing. BA,. +3.96%. have contributed to the index's intraday rally. Nike's shares are up $3.95,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow up nearly 50 points on gains for American Express, Visa shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Monday afternoon with shares of American Express and Visa seeing positive momentum for the price-weighted average. Shares of American Express. AXP,. +1.57%. and Visa. V,. +2.07%. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow. DJIA,. +1.33%. was most recently trading...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Walgreens Boots, Travelers share losses lead Dow's 50-point fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Friday morning with shares of Walgreens Boots and Travelers facing the biggest setback for the index. The Dow. was most recently trading 56 points, or 0.2%, lower, as shares of Walgreens Boots. WBA,. -0.25%. and Travelers. TRV,. -0.40%. are contributing to the blue-chip...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

After Amazon, Will These 5 High-Priced Stocks Split Their Shares?

Stock splits don't change the value of an investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stocks fall, breaking a 4-day winning streak on Wall Street

Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Wednesday, ending a four-day winning streak for the market, after an economic report stoked worries about the health of the economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% after having been down nearly 1.1% at one point. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

123K+
Followers
24K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy