Dow's nearly 50-point climb led by gains for shares of Microsoft, Salesforce.com Inc.
Shares of Microsoft and Salesforce.com Inc. are trading higher Monday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow
was most recently trading 45 points (0.1%) higher, as shares of Microsoft
and Salesforce.com Inc.
have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Microsoft's shares have climbed $6.52, or 2.2%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are up $4.19 (2.0%), combining for a roughly 71-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Walmart
, Home Depot
, and Visa
. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
