Stamford, CT

Stamford Downtown is seeking local musicians for 3 upcoming events

hamlethub.com
 2 days ago

Musicians Wanted! Alive@Five, Make Music Day and Street Beats. Upbeat music series in Stamford Downtown on Thursday nights providing entertainment for those dining outdoors at restaurants or strolling by....

news.hamlethub.com

Watauga Democrat

Local musician inspired to go beyond Boone

BOONE – As a 5-year-old, Dylan Innes hated playing piano. His mother put him in lessons, but as a little kid, there were countless other things that he would rather be doing. He felt the same animosity when his mother wanted him to audition for the school musical in middle school.
BOONE, NC
WMBB

Local festival seeks to bring art to life in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– You’ve probably heard the old saying, “Let’s paint the town red,” but what if there was an event that allowed you to literally paint the town? The FLluxe Art Festival is taking over Downtown Panama City and allowing artists to decorate the streets with beautiful chalk artwork. The fun kicks off […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Cleveland.com

Listen local: 10 recent releases by Greater Cleveland musicians

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Find some new tunes to spruce up your playlist, and look no further than Cleveland. Plenty of local bands and musicians have released music since the start of 2022, offering releases in every genre. Below, you’ll find new albums, EPs and singles from musicians spanning a variety of sounds, including indie, soul, pop, emo and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
BET

Renowned Gospel Singer-Songwriter LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace, who rose to prominence as one of the critical members of the sibling singing group, The Anointed Pace Sisters, has died following a long battle with an illness. She was 60-years-old. According to Atlanta’s 11Alive, Pace had been on dialysis for five years while waiting for...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Erykah Badu & Miguel To Headline R&B Only Fest With Appearances From Muni Long, DVSN, & More

Click here to read the full article. R&B fans get ready for the new festival on the block that brings you all R&B all day long. COLORS Worldwide presents R&B ONLY Fest, an extension of their popular party series, R&B ONLY Live that celebrates the “journey of R&B music from past to present.” This one-day experience will combine dynamic DJ sets with performances from contemporary and legacy artists. With its post-quarantine return, the 2022 festival includes headliners like Erykah Badu, Miguel, and Wale who will only perform his R&B collaborations, as stated by the R&B ONLY team.More from VIBE.comOn "Ego," Lucky...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Lani Hall Talks Miracle Life Story, Husband Herb Alpert and New LP ‘Seasons Of Love’

It was a miracle. That’s how Grammy Award-winning musician Lani Hall describes it. Hall, who remembers singing songs from the radio in the backseat of her dad’s car at two years old, absorbing them, learning them, would later begin to sing them in her bedroom. They were mostly jazz standards at the time. And doing so was a transforming experience. While she never thought she would become a professional singer, she couldn’t get enough music. But at the same time, Hall kept it all a secret. Until one day. When she was in her late teens, a friend who worked at a nightclub came by her house unexpectedly and heard her singing through her bedroom door. From that chance encounter, a career blossomed. And today that career includes Hall’s forthcoming tender album, Seasons of Love, which is set to release on April 22—her first solo LP in nearly 25 years.
MUSIC
Person
Sean Kingston
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Ludacris
Person
T Pain
Person
Shaggy
KUTV

Opera singer shares what to expect from newest Utah Opera performance

KUTV — Don't miss the Utah Opera's latest show!. Opera singer Dimitri Pittas joined Fresh Living to share more about the upcoming performance. Utah Opera's production of Puccini’s Tosca—one of the most dramatic works in the operatic repertoire, tells the tempestuous tale of a love triangle between a famous singer, a painter, and a corrupt police chief.
THEATER & DANCE
KBTX.com

Celebrate local youth, businesses with upcoming BCS Chamber of Commerce events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Chamber of Commerce has much to celebrate this month, including two popular annual events. Everyone is invited to the Crawfish Boil on Friday, March 18, 6-8:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo Complex. Tickets are $75 per person, and they included unlimited crawfish, sides, and beverages. Tickets can be bought at the door with cash, card or check. Proceeds go to buying FFA-raised livestock at auction to support local youth’s budding interest in agribusiness.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Kingsport Times-News

Local musicians bring St.Patrick’s Day back to the Down Home

Thursday will be an evening of firsts. It will be the first time local musicians Roxanne McDaniel, Rheva Myhre, and Keegan Luckey-Smith appear together onstage at the Down Home, and it will also be the Down Home’s first St. Patrick’s Day event since the COVID-19 pandemic. McDaniel, Myhre...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
Q 96.1

Local Musician Chosen to Represent Maine on, “American Song Contest”

Holy Kelly Clarkson! One of our local Maine Musicians had made it onto the hit primetime TV show, American Song Contest, which premiered last night!. Kelly Clarkson will be the host of this amazing new show based off of the Eurovision Contest, whereas song-writers from all different countries around the world compete to win. Snoop Dog is involved and will be a mentor! My hero, Celine Dion won this contest in 1974, when it was hosted in Ireland.
MAINE STATE
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Upcoming Hub City Events

• Sports Card and Memorabilia Show @ MCM Elegante Hotel @ 10 a.m. • Brunch | Danny Cadra @ Overton Hotel and Conference Center | Pecan Grill Lounge @ 11 a.m. • Bier Haus Drag Brunch @ Bier Haus Lubbock @ 1:30 p.m. • Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder @...
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Daryl Hall Talks New LP ‘BeforeAfter’

Daryl Hall has a new solo compilation album, due out Friday, April 1 and it’s called BeforeAfter. The skilled singer and hitmaker, who rose to fame in the 20th century with his pop duo Hall & Oates, talked about the new LP and much more with American Songwriter. For...
MUSIC
Loudwire

ERRA Guitarist Sean Price Announces Departure From Band

ERRA guitarist Sean Price has announced his departure from the band after 10 years. Both parties wrote statements regarding the split on their social media platforms. "It is time I break the news that I will no longer be playing with ERRA. I dedicated 10 years of my life to the band, so this is incredibly bittersweet," Price wrote in an Instagram caption. "Sweet because in the years leading up to now, my life has evolved in ways I could have never imagined, and I am happier than I ever have been. Bitter because it is sad to say goodbye."
MUSIC
Variety

Roxy Music Announces First Tour in 11 Years, With St. Vincent in Support

Click here to read the full article. Roxy Music, the legendary and influential British group who launched during the glam-rock era of the early 1970s but evolved into a suave and romantic brand of pop that influenced everyone from Chic to Duran Duran and Maxwell, will tour for the first time in 11 years to mark the 50th year since their groundbreaking self-titled debut album. Singer-songwriter Bryan Ferry, saxophonist Andy Mackay, guitarist Phil Manzanera and drummer Paul Thompson will perform 13 arena shows across North America and the UK, beginning September 7 in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena. The tour will take the Rock and Roll Hall of...
MUSIC

