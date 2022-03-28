Ways to find peace and quiet on a busy day

Executive Coach for CEOs and Top Teams | Expert in Authentic Leadership | Keynote Speaker | Author | Co-CEO at Heimann Cvetkovic & Partners. In a world that is changing faster than ever, many leaders cite agility as something they want their organization to strive toward. Managers and top executives will face volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity as part of their day-to-day reality, seeing agility as a solution. In fact, agile management is one of the fastest-climbing concepts in the top 25 list of Bain & Company’s Management Tools and Trends, matched only by big data analytics. But agility, the capacity to be responsive and adaptive in turbulent and competitive environments, can only be attained if we connect with a sense of inner peace and become the eye of the storm that surrounds us.
