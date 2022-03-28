ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gender equality program placed more than 50 women on healthcare boards

Cover picture for the articleThe "Break into the Boardroom" program, created in 2016, has trained more than 220 female healthcare leaders and aided in placing 56 female leaders onto healthcare boards, according to a March 26 news release. The...

