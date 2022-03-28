Charlotte's Loaves & Fishes expands to offer online ordering
By WFAE
WFAE
2 days ago
Charlotte-based Loaves & Fishes, which helps people in need by providing groceries and meals, is expanding its home delivery service by allowing people to customize their orders online. The organization received about $3 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and is using it to create...
While millions of Americans collect food stamps to make ends meet, there are some who do not have the access or capability of preparing the food they buy with the benefits. This has made it so some states allow recipients to use their SNAP benefits at fast food places where the food is already prepared.
The weather is getting warmer and farm fields are bursting with fresh produce as farmers' markets across the region open for business. Use this list of farmers markets in North Carolina to find local fruits, vegetables, meats, baked goods, plants, crafts and more in your area while getting out of the house and enjoying the fresh air.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been a challenging two years for business owners, and now business owners are navigating higher prices on almost everything. Hip Hop Smoothies is a small business expanding and growing despite these difficulties. “Once again we’re facing the same type of situation [like pandemic]," Roberto...
Loaves & Fishes Community Services is now offering an online grocery market. Clients of the food pantry are able to access the market through the Loaves & Fishes website. There they can choose from a variety of fresh produce, dairy products, grains, drinks, personal care products and other grocery items, all free of charge. Shopping can be done at any time of day, offering flexibility to those who may be working multiple jobs or have a hard time going to shop in person due to family or physical constraints.
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with Walmart Media Relations have clarified that the location which caught fire on Wednesday wouldn’t likely affect store shelves in the Wabash Valley because the center primarily focuses on online orders. Walmart Media Relations Senior Manager Robert Arrieta told WTWO: “The fire was...
A local bistro has closed its doors for good.Jiroe/Unsplash. It has taken more than just money for restaurants to make it through the last two years. It’s taken considerable determination and grit. In business, the rule is the company likely won’t become profitable for the first several years of operation. For restaurants opening during the height of the pandemic, that became even more of a reality. Not turning a profit. It has led to the premature closing of numerous restaurants around greater Phoenix. And now, another restaurant has shuttered its doors for good.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A national pizza chain has signed a deal to enter the Chattanooga market. Blaze Pizza has signed a franchise agreement with developer Bob Martino for three restaurants to open in our area over several years. The first will be at The Gateway in East Ridge, opening...
If you are ready for a fun night out complete with a mariachi band and street tacos, you will want to head for a new Mexican restaurant on Long Island.Frida's Mexican Grill in Seaford has been open for about three months and is off to a roaring start with plenty of online five-star reviews.Picky ea…
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
On Saturday, March 19, 2022, everyone’s favorite seasonal crustaceans — soft shell crabs — crawled into kitchens across the Lowcountry as sacrifices to spring menus. A quick glance at weekend offerings showed the softies at the Grocery, FIG, and Pier 41. Professional tip: when counting down the days to soft shell crab season, these are the big three to watch for the first supplies coming into Charleston. Though, last year, Home Team BBQ shocked us all with the first softie to pop up on social media (a lunch-service advantage over the other three restaurants).
Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
While nobody can deny that healthy and nutritious food makes you feel great, we think that we can all agree that nothing compares to the taste of a delicious burger that simply melts into your mouth. And while you can make your own at home, there is something about the burgers that you eat when you go out. It may be the sauce, it may be the way they prepare it or it may simply be the thought that you don't have to put in any kind of effort. You simply have to sit down, look at the menu and order whatever you fancy. Well, if you are looking for such a pleasant experience, you came to the right place because we are about to share with you 3 amazing places in North Carolina where you can enjoy some nice burgers. The kind of burgers that you never forget. Here are our top picks:
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the city of Greenville continues to grow, so do the options it has to offer. One thing that has become increasingly popular is food trucks. Instead of just brick and mortar stores, many have taken the dive into running and operating a food truck. A caravan of sorts has emerged […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the population continues to grow in Mecklenburg County, so does the need for affordable housing. One Charlotte church’s donation is helping in the development of more homes for families in need. "The city of Charlotte is a growing city, and it’s very exciting to...
Kroger Mid-Atlantic is now hosting Talent Tuesdays as a new way for job seekers to learn about the company. The program also offers same-day interviews. It takes place every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at each Kroger store within the division. Those interested are encouraged to apply ahead...
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) has signed an exclusive product distribution agreement in the United Kingdom with Savage Cabbage Ltd., a UK-based CBD company. Deal Details. Savage Cabbage will be utilizing its extensive network in the UK to expand the presence of Charlotte's Web as the Novel Foods regulatory...
"I think that there's something all of us can do to help" Local program helps fight food insecurity. According to Feeding America, one in seven children is facing food insecurity. Now one local food program is hoping to help eliminate that from their community.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.
Comments / 0