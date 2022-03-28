Female wildland firefighters are forging a sisterhood in a field dominated by men

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown has been accused of causing a car accident that left another driver with serious injuries. The 34-year-old reality star was allegedly involved in a car crash back in May 2021, just months before getting arrested for domestic violence. According to The Sun, Bear was...
It's been 35 years since Duluth hired its first female firefighter, Pam Wutz. "When I was growing up, everyone called them a fireman," she recalled. But she worked hard, went to the classes, took the test, and got hired on. "There were some growing pains. But there were always a good group of guys and people who supported me," she added.
RAYVILLE, LA (KTVE/KARD) — A Tornado touchdown in Richland Parish around 2 pm Wednesday afternoon that’s when a tree landed on top of the Rayville home. A Mother and her 27 year son were inside the home as her husband and 17 year old son were outside moment’s before the storm appeared. The Mother shared […]
In honor of Women's History Month, were' focusing on the change of female roles over the last few decades, we talk with two female firefighters about their experiences working in a male-dominated industry.
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Pacific Grove Police is asking residents and visitors that pupping season has begun for seals. Please don't disturb mothers as this time of year they are caring for their young and are particularly sensitive. Give the seals some space and follow the signs posted, said police. Loud noises or intrusive humans
The post Pacific Grove Police warn to not disturb seals during pupping season appeared first on KION546.
WALLOWA — Have you seen an errant, dark-brown and white bull terrier running loose in the Wallowa area? That could be Petey, who has been missing from his foster family since March 22. Tracy Boose, services manager for Bull Terrier Rescue Inc. PNW, said the foster family was out...
Instructors at the Colorado Wildland Fire and Incident Management Academy took advantage of mild Friday temperatures with an outdoor field day at the campus of University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. The outing came after four days of classroom instruction in Basic Firefighting Training and Introduction to Wildland Fire Behavior,...
The search for a missing Arizona teen has ended, and the man she was with is in custody for her alleged kidnapping. Betty Sue Taylor, 12, disappeared from the Thunderbird Mobile Home Park on March 20 after telling relatives she was going for a walk, as previously reported. According to family members and the Graham County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, she was found safe in South Carolina on Wednesday.
Comments / 0