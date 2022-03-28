ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘I make no apologies’: Biden stands by ‘Putin cannot remain in power’ remark

By Lauren Gambino in Washington and Joanna Walters in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36yz2O_0esJGg1C00
Biden on Monday with Shalanda Young, the OBM director. Biden said he was ‘expressing the moral outrage I felt’ when he said Putin cannot remain in power. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Joe Biden on Monday defended the unscripted remarks he made at the end of an important speech in Poland at the weekend, in which he said that Russian president Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” , which had prompted hurried efforts by other senior figures in the administration to play down the comment in the face of international criticism.

The US president, when questioned on Sunday after attending church following his return to the White House, denied that he was seeking “regime change” as a new policy.

On Monday, at an event at the White House with director of the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, to present the 2023 budget proposals , Biden said of his remarks in Poland: “I’m not walking anything back.”

He was adamant that he was not calling for regime change in Russia, and instead was expressing only his personal “moral outrage” at the “brutality” of Putin’s assault on Ukraine, having visited some of the millions of refugees who have fled the war in the last month.

“I was expressing the moral outrage I felt … I had just come from being with those families. But I want to be clear that I wasn’t then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change,” he said.

“I make no apologies for it,” he added, of his remarks on Saturday.

Biden said that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is “totally unacceptable” and said the comment does not undermine diplomatic efforts by the US and European allies to pursue peace and negotiate an end to the bombardment of Ukraine.

Related: Biden’s Putin ad-lib should focus west on what its endgame should be

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators resume talks on Tuesday in Turkey, their first meeting in more than two weeks.

On Sunday, the day after Biden called Putin a butcher and said he could not remain in power, French president Emmanuel Macron warned against the use of inflammatory language in an already volatile situation. Britain also distanced itself from the US comments.

The Kremlin said the “personal insults” further undermined relations between the US and Russia.

Pressed on Monday on his remarks, Biden was defiant, and said he was not worried that his comments would be interpreted as a call for regime change, or that it would be used by Russian propagandists to justify escalating Moscow’s aggression.

“Nobody believes I was talking about taking down Putin … nobody believes that,” he said. “I was expressing my outrage at the behavior of this man.”

He repeated that Putin “should not remain in power” but acknowledged that “bad people” do often continue in their positions despite their conduct.

Biden did not directly say whether he would be willing to meet with Putin, and it would depend “on what he wants to talk about”.

And he said of the Russian president: “He continues on this course he is on, he is going to become a pariah worldwide, and goodness knows what he becomes at home.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Obm#Russian#The White House
Daily Mail

'Depressed' Vladimir Putin is 'set to hold a nuclear evacuation drill' with the Kremlin's doomsday plane after moving his family to a 'secret underground city' in Siberia, 'insider' account claims

A 'depressed' Vladimir Putin is 'set to hold a nuclear evacuation drill' having 'moved his family to a 'secret underground city' with the Kremlin's doomsday plan, insider sources have claimed. One source that previously said Putin is suffering from multiple and serious medical problems, and also claimed that Russian death...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Putin’s tough-guy act beaten by an ex-actor

Vladimir Putin will never forgive Volodymyr Zelenskiy for making him look old (Admire Volodymyr Zelenskiy all you like. But please don’t treat him as a heart-throb, 8 March). Putin aped the tough-guy look with his photo ops (bare-chested horse riding etc), whereas Zelenskiy has looked the part without even trying. Furthermore, Zelenskiy has displayed passion, an overused word lately, but apt here, whereas Putin can only achieve a cold dispassion, fed by vanity.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

217K+
Followers
60K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy