'I'm Still In Shock': North Carolina Man Can't Believe His $2 Million Win

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina's choice to visit a rest stop turned out to bring him good luck after the lottery ticket he bought won him $2 million.

Chadwick Denton , a 44-year-old dump truck driver from Henderson, recently stopped by the Best Bet BP on One Road in Norlina to take a break and purchase a $20 100X The Cash lottery ticket. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery , he knew he won something big when he began scratching the ticket and revealed the letters "mil."

"I'll be honest with you, if the door had been open I probably would've fell out," Denton told lottery officials. "That's how hard it hit me."

Denton claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (March 25), where he was faced with two options: He could either accept his prize as an annuity of $100,000 per year over the course of 20 years or he could receive a one time, lump sum payment of $1.2 million. In the end, he chose the latter, bringing home a total of $851,755 after state and federal taxes.

"Even now, I'm still in shock," said Denton. "You don't win $2 million every day."

When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, Denton told lottery officials he wants to buy a new house for his wife and children. Even after claiming his prize, he still can't believe his luck .

"That's like a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing," said Denton.

