Anthony Davis upgraded to doubtful after going through full practice

Ryan Ward: Anthony Davis “went through full practice” says Frank Vogel, but he’ll also be listed as DOUBTFUL for tomorrow’s game vs. Mavs.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

LeBron, Anthony Davis both doubtful for Lakers vs. Mavericks Tuesday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/28/leb… – 7:39 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Anthony Davis’ return may be coming too late for the #Lakers

sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-… – 6:47 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

– Anthony Davis completed his first full practice since his injury (Feb. 16), and responded well. He’s doubtful to play Tues. at DAL as he ramps up conditioning.

– LeBron is also doubtful due to the ankle he sprained at NOP, but will be evaluated prior to the game as usual. – 6:08 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) as doubtful for tomorrow’s game in Dallas.

Dwight Howard (hip soreness) is probable. – 6:00 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

A sobering stat: In the 2019-20 title season, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were the Lakers most-played two-man combo with 59 games and 1,455 minutes.

In the two seasons since *combined*, James and Davis have played in 48 games and 1,147 minutes. – 4:41 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Shitty luck for the Lakers continues: One star takes a step forward w/ AD going through a full practice while LeBron takes a step back with his ankle likely keeping him out tomorrow’s game (and potentially longer).

Reminder: 8 games remain. Regular-season finale on April 10. – 4:11 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers status report has Lebron and Anthony Davis as ‘doubtful’ for tomorrow’s game…Looks like we are getting closer to getting AD back – 4:07 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Utah Jazz don’t seem to be getting any breaks. Sounds like Paul George could play Tuesday and Anthony Davis might play Thursday v. the Utah Jazz. – 4:07 PM

Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan

LeBron James is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game in Dallas because of a sprained left ankle.

Also, Anthony Davis is listed as doubtful (mid-foot sprain) instead of out, which represents some form of progress. – 4:03 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

After Lakers practice in Dallas today, Frank Vogel said LeBron James will be “doubtful” tomorrow vs. Mavs because of swelling after ankle sprain.

Anthony Davis went through practice, but will also be doubtful.

Bad news for national TV hype. Not so much for Mavs’ seeding hopes. – 3:58 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Vogel said Anthony Davis went through a full and live practice today since foot injury. – 3:55 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Frank Vogel on the Lakers’ practice today: Anthony Davis went through a full, live practice for the first time since he suffered the mid-foot sprain. LeBron James used the practice time to undergo treatment on the swelling in his left ankle. Both are listed as doubtful for DAL – 3:54 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Frank Vogel just said to reporters that LeBron James is “doubtful” for Mavericks’ game Tuesday. Same for Anthony Davis, although that’s an upgrade. Davis went through practice today. James stayed at hotel for treatment on ankle, which as some swelling, Vogel said. – 3:54 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Frank Vogel said LeBron James, sprained left ankle, and Anthony Davis, right mid-foot sprain, both listed as doubtful for Lakers at Dallas. – 3:54 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis was a full participant in today’s practice. He’ll be listed as doubtful tomorrow in Dallas. – 3:53 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis “went through full practice” says Frank Vogel, but he’ll also be listed as DOUBTFUL for tomorrow’s game vs. Mavs. – 3:53 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Big update on Anthony Davis: He participated in full practice and scrimmaging today. But he’s also listed as doubtful tomorrow against Dallas. – 3:53 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron said this game was a microcosm of their season in many ways: “Another wasted opportunity.”

On his ankle: “I lost all explosiveness, couldn’t really get into the lane like I’d have wanted to.”

He’s missed 20 games this season, and Anthony Davis has played just 37 of 74. – 10:14 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

So Joel Meyers really said “You know what they say, AD, that’s all folks!” on the broadcast? Pure fire by the G.O.A.T. ❤️🐐❤️🐐 – 9:26 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis continues to ramp up his on-court activity but isn’t ready to return yet. – 5:37 PM

Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s ramping up activity. Not ready yet.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / March 27, 2022

It’s been almost two weeks of Davis getting in on-court shooting work before games, and as best as we can notice, the intensity of the workouts has been increasing. That’s a great sign as he returns from his foot strain — an injury that undoubtedly could’ve been worse. -via Los Angeles Times / March 25, 2022

While the Lakers haven’t said when he’ll return to game action — he’d need to be cleared for full-contact work first — Davis has said that he’s not concerned about needing a long ramp-up to get his wind back to where it needs to be. We still haven’t seen Davis running at full speed or pushing his pregame workouts to full speed. But we haven’t seen him slow down either, the team’s hopeful tone about his return matching his on-court progress. -via Los Angeles Times / March 25, 2022