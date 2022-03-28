Decatur Park District to share master plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is looking for feedback on the district’s facilities master plan. This plan outlines how the district uses its facilities for different programs and offerings -- which aren’t limited to just school buildings. Some of the factors to consider before making any changes with their facilities include educational framework, demographics, facility conditions, and funding. They searched for feedback on specific topics like magnet options, career and technical education, special education, fine arts, athletics, and other curricula. There was also some feedback they didn’t expect.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO