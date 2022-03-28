ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

By Via AP news wire
 2 days ago

Nineteen people were killed when gunmen burst into a clandestine rooster fight in western Mexico , prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan said Monday.

The attack occurred late Sunday near the town of Zinapecuaro, Michoacan.

The dead include 16 men and three women, and a number of people were wounded in the attack.

The office said that drug cartels and gangs had been fighting in the area.

Michoacan has been the scene of a longstanding turf battle between local cartels and the Jalisco cartel, from the neighboring state of Jalisco. The fighting has included the use of bomb-dropping drones, landmines and home-made armored cars.

Cockfighting, while illegal in many areas, remains a popular pastime in parts of Mexico, though the fights between roosters are usually held clandestinely.

