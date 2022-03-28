ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Iconic Viper Room Is Set To Be Demolished And Revamped

By Sophie Len
The Viper Room has been around since 1993 and after nearly 30 years, it’s set to receive a whole new look.

This iconic Hollywood venue first opened its doors in the ‘90s by owners Johnny Depp and Sal Jenco. During this time, the venue became a popular hangout spot for Hollywood stars and early rock ‘n’ roll icons. Many would come to see acts such as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Johnny Cash, The Cult, and Slash—just to name a few.

Even beyond the ‘90s, the spot itself holds a very scandalous past. During the ’50s and ’60s, the venue was known as a jazz club called The Melody Room. It was often frequented by mobsters Bugsy Siegel and Mickey Cohen. It later became a club known as The Central in the 1970s and 1980s. Chuck E. Weiss, who often performed at The Central, was the one who suggested Johnny Depp buy the space. Depp eventually parted ways with the club in 2004.

Now come 2023, the venue will be demolished and completely remodeled into what will be known as 8850 Sunset. The Los Angeles firm Silver Creek Development will knock down the infamous venue, and build a 12-story high residential building that will include housing units, several restaurants, a luxury hotel, and a re-designed Viper Room that will also include a recording studio.

Although the venue is getting a fresh look, the overall goal is to maintain the same musical legacy it’s known for. According to the project’s own site , “The [Sunset] Strip wouldn’t be the same without this important West Hollywood landmark, and 8850 Sunset brings The Viper Room back with an exciting new design that honors its past and looks towards its future.”

They share that the new venue will have an exhibit showcasing memorabilia and provide background on Sunset’s rich history. Ultimately, their goal is to breathe new life into The Viper Room in order to preserve “it for generations to come.”

