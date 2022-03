In a continued sign that the pandemic has become an endemic, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control ended daily COVID-19 tracking March 15. In a press release, Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s public health director said, “tracking daily case numbers is less useful, especially with the rise of non-reportable at-home tests." Instead, DHEC will track severe cases that result in hospitalizations and deaths. "That gives us a clearer picture of how the virus is impacting local communities,” he said.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO