Ukrainian consul general meets with Dallas mayor

The head of the Ukrainian consulate in Texas met with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Monday. This month, the Dallas City Council passed a resolution suspending its relationship with its sister city in Russia and preventing the city council from signing future contracts with Russian companies.

Mayor Eric Johnson said strengthening the city's relationship with Ukraine now will help build a business partnership when the invasion is over.

"I've made no secret part of Dallas' future growth is tied to our connectivity to the world economic system," Johnson said.

The consul general, Vitalii Tarasiuk, has urged Texas to consider closing ports to Russian ships and said after the war, companies in Texas could benefit from investments in Ukraine as a source for economic growth.

He praised Dallas for the resolution stopping contracts with Russian companies. The resolution also urges businesses headquartered in Dallas to stop operations in Russia.

"All of the trade happening with Russia now is fueling Russia's war machine against Ukraine," Tarasiuk said.

Tarasiuk said 140 children have been killed in Ukraine as a result of the invasion.

"This is a genocide Putin is doing in Ukraine," he said. "He will have to answer for the crimes they are doing right now."

Johnson gave Tarasiuk a copy of the resolution Monday.

