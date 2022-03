Academy Awards Week began with a celebration of Black women’s achievements in Hollywood and crescendoed with “The Slap Heard Round the World” as one Black man sucker slapped another during the broadcast and women lost ground in the never-ending battle for equality (and in fighting our own battles, as well). There were some strides, as “CODA,” a female-directed-and-written film took Best Picture and Jane Campion snagged Best Director (the third woman in 94 years) for “The Power of the Dog,” but the talk of every after-party on Sunday night wasn’t celebrating those achievements; instead, every conversation was about the two famous men and the one famous woman at the center of the storm.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO