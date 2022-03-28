ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Rescue Lamb Is Obsessed With His Dad’s Guitar | The Dodo Little But Fierce

Albany Herald
 2 days ago

Archie, the rescue lamb, absolutely loves listening to...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Guy Moves Baby Rescue Cow Into His Living Room | The Dodo

Guy moves a baby cow into his living room — and can't believe it when he starts behaving like his dogs 💜. Watch The Asher House rescue even more animals every week in our new series #MyPackLife streaming now on Discovery Plus: https://thedo.do/mypacklife. You can keep up with Lee...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamb#Dodo#Sheep
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Pets
Gwinnett Daily Post

Guy Rescues Dog From A Van Covered In Snow | The Dodo

Guy rescues a dog from a van in -50 degree weather 💙. Check out more of Brady's rescue runs on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira. Special thanks to @K9AdvocatesManitoba, check them out on Instagram: thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba. To help foster more dogs like June, keep up with Paws Above on Instagram: thedo.do/pawsabovek9.
PETS
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
96.5 The Rock

Texas Woman ‘Steals’ Dog to Take Hiking

TikToker and proud southern woman Kila Johnson recently went viral after posting a video showing a lost dog she found. She didn’t post the video to find the owners or let her viewers know she was saving the dog, but to let everyone know how excited she was to find the dog.
TEXAS STATE
Albany Herald

Bad Bunny is offering a chance to stay in his luxe trailer

Bad Bunny will open the trailer doors to his distinct 53-foot matte black semi-truck for an overnight Airbnb stay. The musician will offer three individual one-night stays in his luxurious trailer in April, following his final tour stop in Miami. Two guests each get to stay at $91.00 a night, which is a nod to his record breaking 9.1 billion streams on Spotify in 2021.
MIAMI, FL
Albany Herald

Little Skink Stuck On Glue Trap Gets Some Help | The Dodo

This little skink found himself stuck on a glue trap, but a kind woman comes to help!. Footage provided by https://viralhog.com/. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read...
ANIMALS
Fatherly

The Real Blippi is a Dad — And His Baby’s Name is Super Unique

Blippi is the $#!t. Blippi made a name for himself with his wildly popular YouTube channel and now the children’s entertainer has officially joined the Dad Club, as Stevin John, the man who plays the real Blippi — notably NOT the Blippi imposter who was on tour — announced that his fiancée Alyssa Ingham gave birth to their first child together last week.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Albany Herald

Questlove missed Will Smith's slap because he was meditating

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on Sunday, audience members both in the Dolby Theatre and at home were stunned. Questlove, though, was meditating. At the time of the slap, Rock was in the middle of presenting the best documentary feature award. Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and others were nominated in that category for their film "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," a documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy