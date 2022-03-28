ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Oscars Special: Sofwave skin treatment

KTLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more information on Sofwave visit their website...

ktla.com

Comments / 0

StyleCaster

The Best Retinol Treatments For Sensitive Skin, Because Flaky Skin Is a Major Downer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to a tried-and-true active ingredient that actually yields visible results and is backed by years of clinical research confirming its arguably unrivaled efficacy, retinoids are undoubtedly the gold standard. Touted by dermatologists and estheticians for both its anti-aging and anti-acne magical powers, this chemical compound (derived from vitamin A) helps accelerate cell turnover to reveal a new layer of younger-looking, brighter skin. Of course, finding the right retinol for sensitive...
SKIN CARE
PopSugar

Just Dew It! Get Your Skin Prepped For Spring With the Right Treatments

There's something about spring that marks rejuvenation. Between flowers beginning to bloom, outdoor seating being preferred over indoor dining, and grabbing iced coffee over hot, a whole new season calls for new skin — and by "new" we mean "your skin, but better." We're talking about replenishing your skin-care regimen with the serums and treatments that will get you glowy, dewy skin.
SKIN CARE
PopSugar

Hello, Spring: Give Your Body the Skin-Care Treatment It Deserves

After months of being huddled under blankets, hoodies, and all things cozy, it's time to show a little skin. Whether you're ready or not, spring is here, and that calls for rejuvenation! Plus, we could all use some extra pampering to start the new season in utter bliss, don't you think? To celebrate more time in the great outdoors and sunnier days ahead, we've gathered a round of essentials to give yourself a load of self-care at home. Trust us on these glistening oils, hydrating lotions, soothing butters, and more indulging treatments to get you glowing this spring.
SKIN CARE
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
Concord News Journal

Man was rejected to board on his flight home because he ‘put on some weight’ since his passport photo was taken and didn’t match the picture, dies after missing life-saving treatment

Since the pandemic began more than two years ago, airline companies have been hit hard wiping out tens of thousands of jobs and uncountable billions in revenue. The pandemic changed the way airlines operate, enforcing strict measures and procedures for both passengers and employees leading to a lot of problems in handling the boarding process, flights and arrivals.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Spotted Together at Saint’s Soccer Match

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen together supporting their son Saint during his soccer match in Los Angeles over the weekend. Even as the two finalize certain aspects of their divorce, such as a custody agreement, Kim and Ye appear to be trying to make the co-parenting arrangement work. Footage obtained by TMZ showed them keeping a distance between each other, but they appeared, at least, to be on speaking terms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Kevin Costner’s Sunglasses Stole the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

While everyone has been freaking out and tweeting about The Slap, I found myself hunting the news over something else entirely: Kevin Costner’s super stylish sunglasses. The star of Peacock‘s hit series Yellowstone hit the red carpet with his wife Christine Baumgartner wearing a tux, but added a pair of sunglasses to his look for the evening. My search for these coveted pair of shades didn’t take me too long–and, as I discovered, they’re not too pricey, either. Sold by Oliver Peoples, the Ollis Sun Sunglasses feature a sleek jet-black design with simple silver markings highlighting the front and sides of...
RETAIL
Reuters

Stars bring color, glitter and some skin to Oscars red carpet

March 27 (Reuters) - Kristen Stewart rocked the Oscars red carpet in shorts and Timothee Chalamet went shirtless on Sunday as stars made a full-fledged return for Hollywood's big night out after the seismic changes wrought by COVID-19. After last year's smaller-than-usual affair held at a train station last year...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach's Oscars minidress might be her most stunning look yet

Amy Robach knows how to make a style statement and her latest is no exception. The star hung up her running shoes to make a very glamorous appearance for the Oscars red carpet ahead of the big event on Sunday. The Good Morning America star dazzled in a short, velvet...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

3 Beauty Treatments You Should Stop Getting Over 40 Because They Make Aging Skin So Much Worse

Finding an anti-aging skincare routine that works for you might take some time, especially with so many products out there and beauty treatments and cosmetic procedures that are often said to preserve youthful skin. For this reason, we checked in with skincare expert Dr. Simran Sethi, M.D., founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness, who shared insight on 3 popular beauty treatments that anyone over 40 should avoid. To learn about their negative effects on aging skin, read on for tips and helpful information.
SKIN CARE
Radar Online.com

Justin Bieber Dragged To Court Over Hailey Instagram Post

Justin Bieber is being hit up for financial damages by a paparazzi furious the pop star posted his work without paying him a dime. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Josiah Kamau is suing Bieber in federal court in the Central District of California. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES

