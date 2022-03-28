ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Judge rules Trump’s efforts to overturn election likely criminal

By Harper Neidig, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLx0s_0esJ9X5h00

( The Hill ) — Former President Donald Trump and his legal adviser, John Eastman , likely committed multiple federal crimes in their effort to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden ‘s 2020 election victory, a federal judge ruled on Monday in a civil case involving subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Former Manhattan prosecutor believed Trump was guilty of numerous felonies

U.S. District Judge David Carter said in a 44-page decision on whether some of Eastman’s private communications should be shielded from the panel that he found it “more likely than not” that the two engaged in criminal conduct.

“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Carter, who was appointed by former President Clinton, wrote. “Our nation was founded on the peaceful transition of power, epitomized by George Washington laying down his sword to make way for democratic elections. Ignoring this history, President Trump vigorously campaigned for the Vice President to single-handedly determine the results of the 2020 election.”

Carter said there was enough evidence to find a likelihood that Trump committed at least two felonies: obstruction of an official proceeding, a serious charge that has been brought against hundreds of Capitol riot defendants, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The ruling has no direct bearing on whether Trump will face criminal charges over his efforts to undermine the 2020 results. Carter’s decision came in a dispute over a subset of documents that the select committee had demanded in its subpoena.

The dispute centers on whether the documents are protected under attorney-client privilege. The select committee had argued that even where privilege applies, the judge should examine whether the documents in question fall under the crime-fraud exception, which exempts records that were used in furtherance of a crime or civil fraud.

Carter found that just one document in the tranche could be considered privileged if not for the crime-fraud exception.

Supreme Court fight shows GOP wants to steer clear of Trump

The judge characterized the document as a draft memo that was prepared for Trump attorney and adviser Rudy Giuliani and forwarded to Eastman. Carter said the memo called for then-Vice President Pence to intervene during Congress’s Jan. 6 certification to reject electors from states where the results had been contested by Trump and his allies.

“This may have been the first time members of President Trump’s team transformed a legal interpretation of the Electoral Count Act into a day-by-day plan of action,” Carter wrote. “The draft memo pushed a strategy that knowingly violated the Electoral Count Act, and Dr. Eastman’s later memos closely track its analysis and proposal.”

The judge ruled that ten of the documents in the subset were privileged and should be withheld, but ordered Eastman to turn over the other 101 records to congressional investigators.

But while the ruling was narrowly-tailored and came in a civil dispute over Eastman’s legal challenge to a subpoena, Carter’s explosive findings mark the first time that a judge has found a reasonable likelihood that Trump broke the law in trying to remain in power.

Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign

Still, Carter acknowledged that the case before him is not positioned to address who should be assigned responsibility for last year’s attack on the Capitol.

“More than a year after the attack on our Capitol, the public is still searching for accountability,” the judge wrote. “This case cannot provide it. The Court is tasked only with deciding a dispute over a handful of emails. This is not a criminal prosecution; this is not even a civil liability suit. At most, this case is a warning about the dangers of ‘legal theories’ gone wrong, the powerful abusing public platforms, and desperation to win at all costs.”

“If Dr. Eastman and President Trump’s plan had worked, it would have permanently ended the peaceful transition of power, undermining American democracy and the Constitution,” Carter continued. “If the country does not commit to investigating and pursuing accountability for those responsible, the Court fears January 6 will repeat itself.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ginni Thomas: Wife of Supreme Court justice donated $15,000 to Trump and other GOP campaigns, records show

As the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas continues to draw scrutiny for her vocal GOP activism, her donations to Republicans are once again raising eyebrows.Ginni Thomas reentered headlines in recent weeks when she revealed her attendance at the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally outside of the White House, while contending that she did not take part in the attack on Congress.The revelation was shocking given that her husband is expected to remain politically neutral on hot-button issues, and during his recent tenure has been in the position to consider efforts by the Trump campaign to overturn...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘Deeply corrupted and intellectually flawed’: Morning Joe hosts condemn Ginni Thomas over efforts to overturn election

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough railed against conservative activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for her texts to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows where the pair discussed trying to overturn the 2020 election results.It comes as The Washington Post and CBS News reported that Ms Thomas, a prominent conservative activist, sent a flurry of texts urging Mr Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Co-host Willie Geist called it “quack stuff,” and particularly when Ms Thomas suggested that attorney Sidney Powell, whom he called “the lead quack,” spearhead efforts to overturn the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Election Law#House#Capitol
Daily Mail

Trump says Pence WON'T be his VP on the ticket if he runs in 2024 because they haven't spoken in a long time and he doesn't think voters would 'accept' him

Donald Trump definitively said that if he runs again for president he wouldn't have his former Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket, according to a Wednesday report from The Washington Examiner. 'I don't think the people would accept it,' Trump said in a Tuesday evening interview when asked about...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Real Ginni Thomas Problem Is Trump

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” That was the terse comment from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s attorney about her recently revealed text messages. The conservative activist had sent the messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 election, urging him to try to overturn the results.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee makes the case that Trump was involved in 'criminal' activity

The court filing looks simple enough: The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection wants to see certain records and is asking a judge to order them released. But the judge isn’t the only one the committee is trying to persuade. Another audience — perhaps the more consequential one — may be the nation’s top prosecutor, Attorney General Merrick Garland.
POTUS
NBC News

Pence fine-tunes a message for 2024: Pro-Trump, to a point

WASHINGTON — In the past five weeks, former Vice President Mike Pence has broken with former President Donald Trump in more ways and more times than at any point in the previous five years. That’s no coincidence. The once loyal number two has been carefully uncoupling himself from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The GOP is gaining post-Trump. Trump? Not so much.

A couple of things have become pretty evident in recent months. One is that overzealous talk of the GOP’s dire political straits after the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has given way to a largely predictable surge for the party out of power. And the second is that this is happening largely despite Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy