ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House poised to pass bill legalizing marijuana

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Cristina Marcos
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IXAh_0esJ9RnL00

( The Hill ) – The House is poised to pass legislation this week that would legalize marijuana, just the latest example of the swiftly changing attitudes on drug laws that marks a near reversal from the Reagan-era war on drugs that also reverberated through the 1990s.

The bill legalizing marijuana has near-uniform support among Democrats and a top ally in Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.), who has been aiming to introduce a similar measure this spring.

And it’s just one of several pieces of legislation that underlines the shift in Congress’s attitude — a change that has come about in part because of the way past drug laws have disproportionately hit minority communities.

“This Congress represents a sea change,” said Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), a co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus.

“What we have seen is that the majority of people now realize that the war on drugs failed,” Blumenauer told The Hill. “Drugs are more accessible and cheaper and more potent and dangerous. Nobody won this war, except people who were involved with the drug dealers themselves.”

Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election

The House has voted twice in the past year, most recently as part of legislation to bolster U.S. competitiveness, to enable legally operating cannabis businesses to use banking services and credit cards instead of having to function as cash-only.

On Thursday, the Senate unanimously passed a bill to expand scientific and medical research on marijuana and its compounds, including cannabidiol.

The flurry of action in Congress isn’t limited to marijuana legalization.

The House passed a bipartisan bill last fall — by a margin of 361-66 — to eliminate the federal disparity in prison sentences for crack and powder cocaine offenses. All of the votes in opposition were from Republicans, but a majority of the House GOP overall joined all Democrats in support.

The issue was also raised in the Supreme Court confirmation hearings this week by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who asked nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson if she agreed there should be no such disparity in sentencing.

The bill, titled the Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law Act, or EQUAL Act, also has the support of law enforcement organizations like the Major Cities Chiefs Association and conservative groups like Americans for Prosperity and FreedomWorks.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) became the 10th Senate Republican to back the legislation, paving the way for likely passage in the upper chamber. Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a frequent centrist swing vote, also signed on to the bill in recent days.

“I think they understand we we’ve got to take a more innovative path. We need to understand addiction. We can’t just incarcerate our way out of these problems. And we sure can’t continue to turn a blind eye to an egregious injustice, like this crack-powder disparity,” said Holly Harris, president of the Justice Action Network, which advocates for criminal justice reform.

The lower price of crack cocaine — which is typically smoked — meant that it has historically been more easily accessible to people in marginalized lower-income communities, compared to powder cocaine that is snorted through the nose.

The U.S. Sentencing Commission found in 2020 that 77 percent of crack cocaine trafficking offenders were Black, compared to 6 percent who were white.

Biden unveils $5.8 trillion budget proposal with tax hikes, spending boosts

The sentencing disparity stems from a 1986 law signed by then-President Reagan as part of the war on drugs that established a five-year minimum sentence for possession of at least five grams of crack cocaine. But an individual would have to possess at least 500 grams of powder cocaine to face the same sentence.

Lawmakers reduced the sentencing disparity for pending and future cases through the 2010 Fair Sentencing Act, but didn’t fully eliminate it.

Schumer’s office didn’t immediately respond to questions about when the bill could come up for a vote in the Senate.

The broader support in Congress for reversing the policies meant to crack down on drug use is reflective of public opinion.

Polling shows that the American public supports legalizing marijuana by large margins. A Pew Research Center poll last year found that 91 percent of U.S. adults believe that marijuana should be legal to at least some extent, with most stating it should be legal for medical and recreational use.

At least 37 states, four territories and the District of Columbia allow cannabis products for medical use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Cannabis is also allowed for nonmedical use in 18 states, two territories and the nation’s capital.

Schumer has also been soliciting input from colleagues ahead of introducing a marijuana legalization bill, which he previously said could come this spring.

Cannabis industry advocates, meanwhile, have been urging lawmakers to pass the SAFE Banking Act to allow marijuana businesses to use banking services, since it is more likely to secure bipartisan support.

The legislation set for a House vote, titled the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, would eliminate criminal penalties associated with marijuana.

It would further establish a process to expunge the convictions of nonviolent marijuana offenders and fund programs to help communities negatively affected by the war on drugs by imposing a federal tax on marijuana sales.

In a notice to lawmakers announcing the vote, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) hailed it as “critical legislation that will restore justice to communities that have been disproportionately impacted by harsh penalties for possessing even small amounts of marijuana.”

Only five Republicans backed the legislation when it came up for a House vote in December 2020, while six Democrats voted against it. One of those Republicans, the late Rep. Don Young (Alaska), who served as a Cannabis Caucus co-chair, died last week.

“The margin might be tighter,” Blumenauer said of next week’s vote. “But I’m optimistic, and I’m just really pleased that the House Judiciary Committee moved forward with keeping this front and center.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage

6K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
blavity.com

Black Members Of Congress Say Biden Administration 'Failed' To Allocate Funds To Black Media

Several Black members of Congress have signed a document requesting President Joe Biden to look into contracts funded by COVID-19 response legislation, highlighting the “major failings of many federal departments and agencies to do business with Black-owned media and advertising firms.” In the signed document to the president, the lawmakers cite a 2021 Black Enterprise article that details how the Biden administration has excluded Black-owned media and advertising firms from “Encouraging Black Americans,” a national campaign to push Black Americans to get vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
The Independent

An 11-year-old Texas trans activist pens letter to state legislators: ‘I’m afraid I’ll be taken from my mom’

When Texas legislators considered a pair of bills to criminalise gender-affirming care for transgender children last year, Kai Shappley, then 10 years old, told a roomful of officials that “it makes me sad that some politicians use trans kids like me to get votes from people who hate me just because I exist”.Her powerful testimony to the state’s Senate Committee on State Affairs in 2021 went viral.Last month, Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive warning that gender-affirming care could come with “criminal penalties” after state Attorney General Ken Paxton declared puberty-suppressing drugs and other medically accepted treatments for transgender...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Joe Manchin
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Clarence and Ginni Thomas have put Democrats in a terrible bind

Last week featured a trio of Supreme Court news: the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the Supreme Court; sitting Justice Clarence Thomas’s hospitalization (and subsequent release); and revelations that Thomas’s wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas repeatedly pressured former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election.Despite the fact the Supreme Court often tries to avoid even the appearance of being political – Clarence Thomas had just earlier this month warned that “at some point the institution is going to be compromised” – Ginni Thomas’s frequent activism within conservative circles is well-known. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#Legalizing Marijuana#House#Democrats#Senate
Elite Daily

Megan Rapinoe Called Out Mitch McConnell's Tweet About Ketanji Brown Jackson

Even though Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings ended on March 24, some people are seriously fed up with the way Jackson was treated throughout the hearings — including soccer star Megan Rapinoe. After Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican minority leader in the Senate, tweeted he would not be voting to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court, Rapinoe called out the senator for his support of Brett Kavanaugh during his controversial Supreme Court hearing in 2018, and addressed what she says his refusal to elect Jackson actually means. If you think there’s a chance the senator may change his mind, Megan Rapinoe’s tweet about Mitch McConnell and Ketanji Brown Jackson says it all.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNET

Child Tax Credit: Biden Asks Congress to Extend Payments. What That Means for You

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Starting last summer, families who qualified for the enhanced child tax credit received up to $300 per eligible child. This was part of an effort by Congress and the White House to steady a US economy wobbling from the ongoing pandemic. The expansion of the child tax credit payments under the American Rescue Plan looped in roughly 90% of children and over the last six months of 2021 lifted millions of children out of poverty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy