ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yshf_0esJ9LkD00

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Tractor-trailers and other vehicles slammed into each other during a snow squall on an icy interstate in Pennsylvania on Monday creating a pileup that killed at least three people and injured more than a dozen.

The crash on Interstate 81 was captured in videos posted on social media that show drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as a cascade of crashes unfolds with multiple vehicles colliding in less than a minute.

Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said three fatalities had been confirmed by late afternoon and that number could rise because still-burning fires were impeding rescuers.

In one video, an out of control tractor-trailer smashed into a large dump truck turning it nearly 180 degrees, another large truck caught fire and spewed black smoke into the air, and an SUV struck a passenger car sending it spinning narrowly past a person standing on the shoulder in snow and fog.

The Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management said the crash in northeast Pennsylvania happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday. John Blickley, the agency’s deputy emergency management coordinator, said officials believe a snow squall clouded visibility and likely contributed to the accident.

Estimates of the number of vehicles involved from the emergency management agency and state police ranged between 40 and 60, including multiple tractor trailers. Blickley said emergency personnel from four different counties took about 20 patients to area hospitals for treatment. Three tractor trailers carrying unknown cargo were on fire when emergency personnel arrived and some smaller vehicles were also on fire, he said.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said Monday afternoon that police hadn’t been able to investigate yet because a fire was still burning among a number of crashed cars and trucks.

“We can’t do anything while there’s still an active fire going,” he said. Fire units on the scene included a steady stream of water tankers because “in the middle of nowhere, you have to bring your own water … there’s not a fire hydrant out here anywhere.”

The highway was snow-covered when the snow squall came through, Boehm said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJiEg_0esJ9LkD00
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit in Foster Township, Pa., Monday, March 28, 2022. (David McKeown/Republican-Herald via AP)

“All it takes is one person to crash into something and you have to pull off the road, but when you continue to drive at highway speed, this is what happens,” he said.

People whose vehicles were in the crash and the “walking wounded” were taken to the Wegman’s distribution center in an industrial park near the crash, he said, and a reunification center had been set up at the Goodwill Fire Company No. 1 in Minersville for people to meet friends or relatives or arrange accommodations.

The National Weather Service had warned of “numerous brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility.”

“The squalls will quickly reduce the visibility to under one-half of a mile and coat the roads with snow,” forecasters said, urging drivers to get off the road if possible or turn on hazard lights “and gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident.”

Mike Colbert, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in State College, said the weather service started issuing warnings for snow squalls a few years ago, and pileups of the kind being reported were the reason they began doing so.

“They are very heavy snow showers where if you are driving into them, you can go from partly cloudy or sunny skies into an instant blizzard in a matter of seconds. That’s why they are so dangerous,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News

17K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WSPA 7News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Minersville, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Pottsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Schuylkill County, PA
Accidents
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man killed in 2-motorcycle crash identified

UPDATE: (6:30 P.M. Friday, March 18) – Officials have released the name of a person killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. According to authorities, Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia died in the crash that happened in the 3000 block of Waverly Road. The crash remains under investigation. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
AccuWeather

Powerful storm to bury interior Northeast under heavy snow

The table is set for a late-winter helping of snow, ice, pounding winds and heavy rain in the eastern United States as a dynamic storm system tracks from the Gulf Coast, through the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada from Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. More than 150 million...
WRAL

More than 70 cars involved in pileup on Pa. highway

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Pennsylvania State Police say more than 70 vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction collision during a snowstorm on Route 581 in Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
KFVS12

Drone12: Deadly, multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says there are five confirmed deaths in the crash. The Charleston Department of Public Safety director discussed a deadly, multi-vehicle crash on I-57. Multiple deaths, vehicle fires in major crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Multiple deaths and vehicles fires...
CHARLESTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#National Weather Service#Traffic Accident#Ap
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 dead, others injured in crash that ended with 2 cars leaving I-5

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person is dead and others were injured in a multi-car collision on northbound Interstate 5 near 304th Street in Federal Way on Sunday. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the collision involved three cars, two of which left the freeway and crashed onto Military Road below.
WSPA 7News

Woman dead following crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a fatal crash on Friday in Spartanburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happen on Blackstock Road between two vehicles. The driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Sedan was traveling north and the driver and three passengers of a 2008 Toyota Sedan […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
NECN

Car Swerving to Avoid Roadkill Leads to 9-Vehicle Pileup on Maine Turnpike

A car swerving to avoid roadkill caused a 9-vehicle pileup on the Maine Turnpike Friday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., state police said the driver of a Dodge Caliber swerved to avoid roadkill, overcorrected, and then rolled their vehicle into a ditch near mile marker 185 northbound on Interstate 95 near the Broadway exit in Bangor.
ACCIDENTS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy