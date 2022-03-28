ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

From The Archives: Taylor Hawkins and Foo Fighters surprise fans in 2011

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUFZy_0esJ9FRr00

It's times like these, in the case of a beloved artist's passing, that will make fans look back on all of the good-natured fun and memorable intricacies that caused us to gravitate towards them in the first place. As devotees of not just the Foo Fighters , but all of the members as separate individuals, we're taking a look back at some of our fondest souvenirs from times spent with the band, and their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins .

Celebrate the life and music of Taylor Hawkins and the Foo Fighters now on Foo Fighters Radio

Back in June of 2011, the Foo Fighters surprised concert-goers during KROQ's Weenie Roast in Los Angeles, who were already treated to epic sets from Bad Religion , Linkin Park , Rise Against , and more. After we caught best buds Hawkins and Dave Grohl hopping a fence to get into the show, the Foos then borrowed their friends The Strokes ' equipment and brought down the house with an incredible 12-song performance.

WATCH: Foo Fighters surprise fans at 2011 KROQ Weenie Roast

Another moment we'll never forget happened in 2017, once again in Los Angeles, when the band performed for a group of lucky fans inside of KROQ's Sound Space and gave their take on that year's festival season -- including all of the up and coming bands they have been able to witness, as well as their on-stage CalJam antics with Liam Gallagher .

WATCH: Foo Fighters in the KROQ Sound Space

Fans will remember that Gallagher was invited on stage with the Foos, and Aerosmith 's Joe Perry , to perform The Beatles ' classic "Come Together," which somehow, Liam needed to read the words off of a piece of paper in order to sing along. Hawkins was as diplomatic as he could be about that gem of a memory saying, "there's a lot of weird words in that song. You know, you can't just do it... You have to have the words there." Taylor explained that after a bit of hesitation, when they began to play the song Liam eventually sauntered onto the stage, the way "only Mr. Jefferson and Liam can walk... you know that walk... He gave me a big kiss on the lips and then went out there and was Liam Gallagher! All we wanted was Liam Gallagher on stage with us, we didn't care how!"

Taylor was also quite humble when it came to the little "museum" the band threw together for CalJam that year. What started as an idea to simply put Grohl's broken-leg-throne on display for fans to sit in, quickly morphed into a two-decade retrospective attraction. Hawkins says he "felt so weird" about the thought of being involved in such a project, adding, "it's hard for you to see yourself as -- anything that you have, would be that interesting to people." Although he concedes, "if there was a Queen museum, and Roger Taylor 's first snare drum was right there, I'd be like, 'Oh my god, look at it!' for like an hour so..."

Always a pleasure, always a great conversation... Taylor Hawkins will forever be missed by the Audacy team. Watch both videos above to relive some of our favorite Foo Fighters moments.

The news of Hawkins' death has devastated family, friends, fellow artists, and fans alike, who have all turned to the power of social media to share their memories and condolences. Take a look at a number of touching tributes and memories right HERE , and stay tuned to Audacy for continuing coverage.

Listen to more of Audacy's all-new stations like Alterna 90s , Rockternative , Rock N’ Road , Drivin' Alt , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , Alt Roots , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Audacy
Audacy

55K+

Followers

54K+

Posts

18M+

Views

Follow Audacy and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins obituary

Drummers have had to learn to live with satirical jokes about their musicianship or aspects of their personalities, but Taylor Hawkins proved that the drummer could be a star in his own right, and also that being a drummer could co-exist happily with being a singer, songwriter and bandleader. Hawkins,...
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Liam Gallagher
Person
Dave Grohl
Us Weekly

Inside Miley Cyrus’ ‘New’ Relationship With Maxx Morando: ‘They’re Very Compatible With Each Other’ 

Her heart beats for love! Nearly two years after Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson called it quits on their whirlwind romance, she has moved on with Maxx Morando. “It’s a new relationship. They’re still getting to know each other at the moment,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Hannah Montana alum, 29, and the drummer, 23. “They’re having fun and have been spending a lot of time together.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Weenie Roast#Bad Religion
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
musictimes.com

Phil Collins Health Problems: Shocking Issues Drummer Suffers From Explained

Phil Collins' health seemingly deteriorated in a snap. From an energetic drummer who used to headbang in all his songs, Collins showed a drastic change when he recently appeared in front of his fans, looking frailer than ever. The 71-year-old singer joined Mike Rutherford and Rony Banks during their show in Berlin, Germany, where he remained seated throughout the setlist.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Ringo Starr, 81, Looks Half His Age While Out In LA For A Business Meeting – Photos

The Beatles drummer looked fab, as he was out and about in Los Angeles for a business meeting in a stylish outfit. Ringo Starr must spend more time at the gym than on the yellow submarine! The 81-year-old rock legend looked magnificent as he walked to a business meeting on Friday March 4. The Beatle was dressed in a fashionable, yet comfortable-looking, outfit while he headed out for the meeting in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Ringo lived up to his reputation as a member of the Fab Four with the groovy outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Appears to Wipe Away Tears After Death Of Friend Taylor Hawkins: Photos

Miley was on her way to the show she had dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died a day before in his hotel room. The show must go on! Miley Cyrus was spotted heading to her concert in Brazil on Saturday (March 27), just hours after the news of Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death had shaken her up. The pop star — who was headlining Lollapalooza Brazil alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — was snapped in an SUV appearing to wipe tears away from her eyes. Miley was scheduled to perform Saturday night, with the Foo Fighters taking over on Sunday — but the remaining members of the band has already flown home to Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy