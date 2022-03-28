ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What consequences could Will Smith face after Chris Rock slap?

By Sydney Kalich, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES ( NewsNation) — It was the slap heard around the world.

Will Smith walked onto the Oscar stage at the Dolby Theatre Sunday evening and smacked Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, a jarring interruption to Hollywood’s biggest award ceremony.

Moments later, Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “King Richard.”

“This moment will now forever be shadowed for Will Smith. We won’t remember Will Smith winning the Oscar this year. People will remember it as, ‘Oh that’s the year Will Smith open-handed slapped or punched Chris Rock,'” entertainment journalist Josh McBride said on “Morning in America.” “Unfortunately that is now completely overshadowed. That really didn’t need to happen.”

Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar audience

Smith walked onto the stage from his front-row seat and took a swing at Rock with an open palm, generating a loud smack. Smith walked back to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone. Rock replied that he was just making a “G.I. Jane” joke — and Smith yelled back at him a second time.

After the show, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences issued a statement saying it “does not condone violence of any form.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that it was aware of the incident but that one of the parties declined to file a police report. NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield weighed in on “Morning in America ,” warning that this may not be the end of the investigation.

“They [the LAPD] can act without the party filing a police report because assaults happen all the time. especially in domestic violence, where women don’t file a police report, but it’s obvious there’s a predator who’s a danger to society,” Banfield said. “I don’t think I would call Will Smith a danger to society. But the past reaction of how he turned and became violent, I think, is very troublesome. And at the very least, Adrienne, I think that the Academy should take some serious action. Not only did he assault someone live on television, on their stage, but then he also unleashed the string of profanities twice, during a live performance as well. And they do have a code of conduct.”

At the commercial break, presenter Daniel Kaluuya came up to hug Smith, and Denzel Washington escorted him to the side of the stage. The two talked and hugged, and Tyler Perry came over to talk as well.

Banfield warned of the negative ramifications of the slap being broadcast around the globe.

“People who are influenced by Will Smith watched that happen, and then watched three huge celebrities, Tyler Perry, Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper snuggle up to Will Smith afterward to make sure he was OK,” Banfield said. “Because a comedian took a swipe, a joke, at his wife, which by the way, he laughed at the joke.

Social media responds to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Smith shared what Washington told him: “At your highest moment, be careful because that’s when the devil comes for you.

The exchange began when Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2.’ Can’t wait to see it, all right?” Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy SEAL candidate.

Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth,” and the crowd hushed as it became clear this was no act.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

“I think two things can be true, you can go too far as a comedian, and violence is never the answer,” McBride said.

Banfield implored the Academy to do a thorough investigation amid conflicting reports Smith knew about the joke in dress rehearsals.

“I do want to read you what in 2017, the Academy decided to do in the wake of all the ‘Me Too’ bad behavior, OK. They did pass this code of conduct, and I just want to read one little piece of it, and then your viewers can decide whether the Academy should put its money where its mouth is and actually do something about this,” Banfield told Adrienne Bankert. “But this is what they said, ‘There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognized standards of decency. The Academy is categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment, or discrimination based on the gender of sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability, age, religion, nationality.’ Well, I don’t know what you would say abuse is because they say any form of abuse. So what’s the Academy going to do about this?”

In his Best Actor acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the Academy.

“I’m hoping the Academy invites me back,” Smith said, as he concluded his on-stage remarks.

    TOPSHOT – US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
    presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Sean Combs, from left, Will Smith and Tyler Perry appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
    Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Will Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
    US actor Will Smith (R) walks away after slaping US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
    HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
    TOPSHOT – US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
    US actor Will Smith holds his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” as he attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
    US actor Will Smith, with his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard”, poses with US actress Saniyya Sidney as they attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
    US actor Will Smith holds his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” as he attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
    Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for “King Richard” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on March 27, 2022 shows US actor Will Smith (L), US actress Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022 and US actor Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Angela WEISS and Robyn Beck / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Angela WEISS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Jada Pinkett Smith] instead of [Jada Pink Smith]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. – (Photo by ANGELA WEISS,ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9C.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

