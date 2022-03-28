ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

161 people detained, 75 guns seized over rowdy spring break weekend in Panama City Beach

By Alix Martichoux, S. Brady Calhoun, Emily McLeod, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwD9R_0esJ923f00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Law enforcement officials in a popular Florida spring break destination say criminals were among the massive crowds that poured into town over the weekend.

Several Panama City Beach businesses closed their doors early over the weekend as a heavy police presence was called to the area for crowd control.

Police race to save man bitten by own deadly pet snake

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez confirmed that the local Walmart was one of the businesses that opted to shut down early. Video taken from inside the store shows the aisles in disarray, with hats, sunscreen and other merchandise knocked off the shelves by rowdy shoppers.

Rock’it Lanes, a bowling alley and roller rink, also closed its doors earlier than normal Saturday. Fine dining restaurant Firefly followed.

Massive crowds also made it hard for some pedestrians to navigate the town’s sidewalks. Police officers worked to control traffic on city streets.

“We were getting run over by people,” said visitor Ladariya Gurley. “They were pushing us.”

When asked if people were behaving any worse than typical spring breakers, Talamantez said aside from people “acting a fool,” nothing violent happened Saturday night.

Police looking for woman who kidnapped baby

However, the next day there was a shooting at the Waffle House on Front Beach Road. One person was shot in the foot, police said.

Following the shooting, Panama City Beach detained three people with guns.

“I personally encountered an individual holding an AR-15 who is now in custody,” Talamantez said.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said officers and deputies had seized 75 guns and booked 161 people at the jail over the weekend.

On Sunday, the heads of three local law enforcement agencies held a joint press conference describing the weekend’s crimes.

“What we saw this past weekend is absolutely unacceptable. Period,” said Talamantez. “The crowd that has been here this weekend, there is no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves, and the amount of laws they have broken.”

Congressman claims people in DC have invited him to orgy, done cocaine in front of him

He added that an officer was cut in the head and received medical treatment after he was struck by a beer bottle that was thrown at him.

“These are the type of individuals that we’re facing. Throwing beer bottles at police officers. Shooting right down the road. There were blue lights up and down the road as these shootings took place. The blatant disregard for public safety that these individuals are having will not be tolerated,” the Panama City chief said.

The law enforcement spokespeople said Sunday they believed those detained and found with weapons weren’t representative of most spring break tourists, but rather were people taking advantage of the crowds to commit crimes.

“This was not spring breakers, so trust me when I tell you, this is just a bad element of people who did this,” said Mayor Mark Sheldon. “If you want to come here and be a bad person, you picked the wrong place. Panama City Beach is a family destination, and that’s not going to change.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WDVM 25
WDVM 25

10K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WMBB

WATCH: Massive crowds cause trouble in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walmart on Front Beach road is once again closed and barricaded as law enforcement officers continue to deal with large and rowdy crowds. ———————————————————– PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Rowdy crowds gathered in large numbers and disrupted many Panama City Beach businesses Saturday night, many of which […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
AOL Corp

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles’: Huge haul of guns seized in Florida during Spring Break

Panama City Beach Police say they seized enough guns to “arm a small army” over the weekend. Law enforcement officials in Panama City Beach in northwestern Florida – a popular Spring Break destination – announced on Monday that they seized 75 weapons and detained 161 people on Saturday and Sunday, referring to the suspects as “pathetic cowards”. Beach Police Chief JR Talamantez said the guns “were taken over a period of two days”. “It could arm a small army. Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles – these are weapons brought to a resort destination. These are weapons brought to a beach,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Washington Dc#Shooting#City Streets#Spring Break#Wmbb#Lanes#Firefly
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach Ride along

With more people moving to the area, local real estate agents tell NewsChannel 7's Victoria Scott that there is less available housing. Katie Bente LIVE in Studio with updates on derelict vessel removal. Updated: 19 hours ago. Newschannel 7’s Katie Bente was live in the studio to discuss the latest...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy