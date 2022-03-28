Join Us for Gilbert's Earth and Arbor Day Celebration April 20

Gilbert, Ariz. - You're invited to Gilbert Parks and Recreation's free Earth and Arbor Day Celebration.

Join us on Wednesday, April 20th at the McQueen Park Activity Center at 510 N. Horne Street from 10 AM until noon for the following activities:

Recycling inspired crafts and games

Upcycled, recycled and repurposed DIY ideas

Tree planting ceremony

Live animal display

Gilbert & local organization vendor booths

Prizes and giveaways

No registration is necessary. Drop by anytime between 10 AM and noon to join the fun.

Can't make it on April 20th? Check out our free Clean Air Virtual Camp or Earth Day LEGO Workshop.

See all the events Gilbert Parks and Recreation has planned at Gilbertaz.gov/Events.