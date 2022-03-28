ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Join Us for Gilbert's Earth and Arbor Day Celebration April 20

 1 day ago

Gilbert, Ariz. - You're invited to Gilbert Parks and Recreation's free Earth and Arbor Day Celebration.

Join us on Wednesday, April 20th at the McQueen Park Activity Center at 510 N. Horne Street from 10 AM until noon for the following activities:

  • Recycling inspired crafts and games
  • Upcycled, recycled and repurposed DIY ideas
  • Tree planting ceremony
  • Live animal display
  • Gilbert & local organization vendor booths
  • Prizes and giveaways

No registration is necessary. Drop by anytime between 10 AM and noon to join the fun.

Can't make it on April 20th? Check out our free Clean Air Virtual Camp or Earth Day LEGO Workshop.

See all the events Gilbert Parks and Recreation has planned at Gilbertaz.gov/Events.

ABOUT

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

