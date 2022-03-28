ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

State Senator Oberacker calls budget ‘unsustainable’

967thevine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — The state budget deadline is...

967thevine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

With another basketball ad, Youngkin calls on lawmakers to finish state budget

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling the Virginia General Assembly back to Richmond on April 4 to finish work on the two-year state budget and dozens of other bills left in limbo when the legislature adjourned earlier this month. But instead of focusing on closed-door negotiations with Senate Democrats whose votes he needs to enact his […] The post With another basketball ad, Youngkin calls on lawmakers to finish state budget appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: A break at the pump; Senate budget includes paid family leave; map challenges before court

GAS TAX HOLIDAY IN EFFECT: Maryland drivers got immediate relief at the pump Friday afternoon when Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a 30-day gas tax moratorium, after the legislation was fast-tracked this week by unanimous votes in the General Assembly. Stephen Neukam and E. A. Breeden of Capital News Service/Maryland Reporter.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Freeman

NY Senate budget plan includes state gas tax break

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – Mid-Hudson Valley state legislature Democrats hailed budget proposals, which include a break from the state’s gas tax in the state senate, as historic while GOP leaders slammed the entire measure as a fairy tale spending package. Both the Assembly and Senate, controlled by Democrats, favored...
SAUGERTIES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Cuomo Considering Primary Run Against Hochul, New Report Says

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could become his successor’s greatest threat in a Democratic primary as he reportedly mulls a run to reclaim his seat in Albany. Cuomo is reportedly contemplating a run against currently Gov. Kathy Hochul as he continues his comeback after being forced to resign following a probe by the New York Attorney General into sexual harassment allegations against him.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#State Senator
WAPT

Mississippi Senate resolution calls for state to cut ties to Russia

The Mississippi Senate has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine and calling for the state to immediately cut ties with Russia. Senate Concurrent Resolution 563 was passed in session Wednesday. The resolution includes the following:. Removing the sale, purchase, distribution, or storage of alcoholic beverages from Russia...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Bradenton Herald

Linda Garrou, former NC Senate budget leader, dies at 79

Former North Carolina state Sen. Linda Garrou, a top state government budget-writer when Democrats controlled the chamber in the 2000s, has died at age 79. Garrou died Saturday at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem after suffering a stroke, her husband, John Garrou, said Sunday. The Forsyth County Democrat served in...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS News

New effort underway to change name of Mario Cuomo Bridge

Former governor Andrew Cuomo's re-emergence on the political scene is stoking a new effort to take his father's name off the bridge that replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge. Some lawmakers feel Andrew Cuomo bullied them to do his bidding, which is why they feel the name needs to be removed. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer spoke to people on all sides of the issue Wednesday.
POLITICS
WRBL News 3

Georgia Senate approves budget maintaining higher spending

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia Senate has unanimously passed a state budget for next year that continues increased spending on education, health care and other priorities amid a surge in tax revenue and federal funding. The budget approved Friday would spend $53 billion overall in the fiscal year starting in July, including $30.2 billion in […]
GEORGIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

County legislature chairwoman discusses Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The deal on the new Bills stadium isn’t just good news for Bills fans, but also for the surrounding communities. The details of a community benefits agreement are currently being negotiated between the Bills and local leaders. The chairwoman of the Erie County legislature, April Baskin, joined News 4 at 4 […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Gov. Hochul tries to make sure state lawmakers, public sold on Bills deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — From the state's perspective, there is the "bulk" of that public funding commitment at $600 million dollars for the new Bills stadium agreement. New York State would technically own the new stadium and adjacent facilities under the announced deal. And Governor Hochul says she will now have to include that $600 million in the state budget which is actually due at the end of the week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York State Senators Fred Akshar & Peter Oberacker look to end pain at the pump

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Prices at the pump don't appear to be dropping anytime soon across New York State. This March, New York State Senators Fred Akshar (R – 52nd) and Peter Oberacker (R – 51st) proposed a bill in the Senate that would suspend the state gas tax to temporarily provide relief.

Comments / 0

Community Policy