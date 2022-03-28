State Senator Oberacker calls budget ‘unsustainable’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called state lawmakers back to Richmond on April 4 to wrap up the work that went unfinished when the General Assembly adjourned earlier this month, saying he expects a budget agreement by then.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling the Virginia General Assembly back to Richmond on April 4 to finish work on the two-year state budget and dozens of other bills left in limbo when the legislature adjourned earlier this month. But instead of focusing on closed-door negotiations with Senate Democrats whose votes he needs to enact his […]
GAS TAX HOLIDAY IN EFFECT: Maryland drivers got immediate relief at the pump Friday afternoon when Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a 30-day gas tax moratorium, after the legislation was fast-tracked this week by unanimous votes in the General Assembly. Stephen Neukam and E. A. Breeden of Capital News Service/Maryland Reporter.
SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – Mid-Hudson Valley state legislature Democrats hailed budget proposals, which include a break from the state’s gas tax in the state senate, as historic while GOP leaders slammed the entire measure as a fairy tale spending package. Both the Assembly and Senate, controlled by Democrats, favored...
Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been fielding calls from supporters about a possible campaign against his replacement and fellow Democrat, Gov. Kathy Hochul. His aides have been conducting their own internal voter polling on a potential matchup. Cuomo's political committee started the new year with over $16 million...
(The Center Square) – Federal COVID-19 relief funds and other factors have prompted Vermont lawmakers to propose a series of amendments to the state’s fiscal year 2022 budget that runs through June 30. Members of both chambers of the General Assembly have approved House Bill 679, which details...
There's a renewed push to change the name of the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee Bridge. Assemblyman Mike Lawler says the time is now to "restore the bridge to its rightful name." Lawler is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to include the measure in her state...
The Mississippi Senate has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine and calling for the state to immediately cut ties with Russia. Senate Concurrent Resolution 563 was passed in session Wednesday. The resolution includes the following:. Removing the sale, purchase, distribution, or storage of alcoholic beverages from Russia...
Former North Carolina state Sen. Linda Garrou, a top state government budget-writer when Democrats controlled the chamber in the 2000s, has died at age 79. Garrou died Saturday at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem after suffering a stroke, her husband, John Garrou, said Sunday. The Forsyth County Democrat served in...
Former governor Andrew Cuomo's re-emergence on the political scene is stoking a new effort to take his father's name off the bridge that replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge. Some lawmakers feel Andrew Cuomo bullied them to do his bidding, which is why they feel the name needs to be removed. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer spoke to people on all sides of the issue Wednesday.
ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia Senate has unanimously passed a state budget for next year that continues increased spending on education, health care and other priorities amid a surge in tax revenue and federal funding. The budget approved Friday would spend $53 billion overall in the fiscal year starting in July, including $30.2 billion in […]
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate gave President Joe Biden’s budget director nominee a first nod of approval Monday night, voting to advance her to a final confirmation vote later this week. The 53-31 vote gives Louisiana native Shalanda Young bipartisan support to become director of the Office of...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The deal on the new Bills stadium isn’t just good news for Bills fans, but also for the surrounding communities. The details of a community benefits agreement are currently being negotiated between the Bills and local leaders. The chairwoman of the Erie County legislature, April Baskin, joined News 4 at 4 […]
Colorado's six Republican candidates for U.S. Senate took over the auditorium in Pueblo West High School on Tuesday night. Several of the candidates agreed the 2022 elections will be vital for the GOP to improve representation for Colorado, in both the stat and Washington D.C.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — From the state's perspective, there is the "bulk" of that public funding commitment at $600 million dollars for the new Bills stadium agreement. New York State would technically own the new stadium and adjacent facilities under the announced deal. And Governor Hochul says she will now have to include that $600 million in the state budget which is actually due at the end of the week.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Prices at the pump don't appear to be dropping anytime soon across New York State. This March, New York State Senators Fred Akshar (R – 52nd) and Peter Oberacker (R – 51st) proposed a bill in the Senate that would suspend the state gas tax to temporarily provide relief.
