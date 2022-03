Nulan Lee Watson, 89, of Boone, N.C., passed away at Watauga Medical Center on March 27, 2022. Nulan had many passions, one of them was auto body work and fixing cars. He started working on cars for his uncle at the age of 14 at Smith’s Garage. He went on to work at several places, before opening his own body shop in the mid 1960’s. In the years operating Watson’s Body Shop, people would come from all around to get him to work on their car. He continued to operate his shop for the next 50 years, only stopping around the age of 80 when he was no longer able.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO