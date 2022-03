Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. IT Support and Cybersecurity Firm Opens in Manassas. In the continued trend of tech companies locating to the City of Manassas, cybersecurity and IT support services firm Quad M Tech has opened a new office near Historic Downtown Manassas. The company, which started in 2017, opened its 10-person (and growing) operation in the 9300 West Courthouse Road building.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO