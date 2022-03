ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Cornell University is seeing a spike of COVID-19 cases on the Ithaca campus. In a letter to the campus community sent Wednesday, the university said the case count is beyond what was initially predicted. Cornell says the rising transmission is likely due to relaxed masking requirements, the emergence of the BA.2 variant of COVID-19, and increase social activities.

