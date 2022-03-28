ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith’s Shocking Oscars Slap Ignites Twitter With Highest Overall Engagements to Date

By Amber Dowling
Connecticut Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 94th Academy Awards ignited Twitter and Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of March 21 to 27, pulling in more engagements than any other TV series, award show or...

Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek shares support for Will Smith with new photograph

Salma Hayek took to social media on Monday to show her support for her friends and co-stars after their successful night at the Academy Awards. She congratulated Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for their wins, with Will taking home the award for Best Actor while Samuel received an Academy Honorary Governor's Award.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Thrillist

Will Smith’s Path to the Oscars Started with ‘Six Degrees of Separation’

Consider for a moment: you’re an up-and-coming television actor at the helm of a wildly successful sitcom. A move to the silver screen would seem like the inevitable next step, but your Hollywood bona fides are far from established. You anxiously await the call for your agent to tell you that you’ve made it, the big one has come through, you’re a multi-millionaire. All of your debts are cleared. You’re a leading man.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

What’s Actually In the Nearly $140K Bag That Oscar Hopefuls Like Will Smith And Kristen Stewart Get Just For Being Nominated

The 2022 Oscars are just about here! While fans of the awards ceremony may be looking forward to seeing who will go home with those golden statuettes tonight, some stars will be walking away with a pretty baller prize no matter if they actually win or not. A gift bag that contains nearly $140,000 worth of prizes will be given to a number of nominees like Will Smith and Kristen Stewart, and you’d be surprised at some of the things that are actually included in the package.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Just Made Us Feel Alive With Symbolic Oscars 2022 Performance

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Beyoncé is the best thing the 2022 Oscars has ever had. The Grammy-winning artist kicked off the live telecast in a big way by performing Best Original Song nominee "Be Alive." Her breathtaking performance was her first time singing her music solo at the award show, and the song, from King Richard, marks her first-ever Oscar nomination.
TENNIS
CinemaBlend

The Oscars Will Feature A Live Encanto Performance That Apparently Has The Internet Outraged

The 2022 Oscars are less than two weeks, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are getting creative in their attempts to boost ratings after years prior. The award show will finally have hosts again, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to be recurring on stage, there will be a Fan Favorite Oscar voted by the internet, and as a recent commercial has revealed, the first live performance of Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be part of the telecast. Many young fans will be happy about this, but the internet is not to pleased, per many first reactions.
MOVIES

