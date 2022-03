MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Huntington Bank on Wednesday announced the appointment of local financial services veteran Zach Sensabaugh to community president. In this role, he will lead Huntington’s customer outreach as well as Huntington’s growth and investment in the greater Morgantown area, including civic and community engagement functions. Sensabaugh will continue to serve as a business banker for the community.

