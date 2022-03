Bridge maintenance work will require temporary one-lane traffic on part of US 68 in Fleming County this month, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday, March 16, temporary traffic signals will be activated on the US 68 bridge over Johnson Creek (milepoint 5.06) near the Mason County line. The signals will restrict all US 68 traffic to one lane, and will alternate traffic across the bridge one direction at a time.

FLEMING COUNTY, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO