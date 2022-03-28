ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions to be featured on 'Hard Knocks,' a training camp documentary show

By Angela Mulka
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
This year’s first five episodes are set to air on HBO Max starting Aug. 9, as teams open training camp and begin the preseason. The finale is scheduled for Sept. 6. (Pictured: Jan. 2, 2022.) (John Froschauer/AP Photo)

It's the Detroit Lions' turn to be featured on the hit HBO series "Hard Knocks," a documentary-style show that takes viewers inside NFL training camps.

The announcement was made Monday morning by HBO and NFL Films to league owners at their annual meeting. A large part of the Lions' allure is coach Dan Campbell, "whose colorful news conferences and unique aphorisms brought levity and interest to his 3-13-1 debut with the Lions last season," according to reporting by ESPN.

When the Lions hired Dan Campbell nearly a year ago, he was perhaps as fired up as any coach could be at an introductory news conference as he talked about kicking teeth and biting kneecaps, according to reporting by The Associated Press. (Pictured: Jan. 9, 2022.) (Lon Horwedel/AP Photo)

In a statement, Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said: "We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions. HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best, and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world."

The Lions are one of a few teams to never be featured in the series, which chronicles one team’s training camp and preseason through episodes released weekly. It usually features behind-the-scenes interviews, preseason sidelines and player profiles.

A 30-person NFL Films crew will be at the Lions’ training camp in Allen Park, shooting more than 1,750 hours of footage for the series. Camera and sound crews will have access to players’ and coaches’ meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters and practice fields, according to reporting by The Detroit News.

This year’s first five episodes are set to air on HBO Max starting Aug. 9, as teams open training camp and begin the preseason. The finale is scheduled for Sept. 6.

The Lions will be the 15th NFL team to have appeared on a season of "Hard Knocks." The Dallas Cowboys have appeared three times, while the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals have done it twice apiece, according to reporting by ESPN.

Motown to host 2024 NFL Draft:

And if that isn't enough, Motown has been selected to host the 2024 NFL Draft, another first for the city.

The NFL announced Monday at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, that the draft will be held in downtown Detroit around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

"Today is a historic day for Detroit with the announcement that the 2024 NFL Draft is coming to the Motor City," Visit Detroit president and CEO Claude Molinari said in a statement. "Hosting the draft is another exciting win for Detroit, and it will deliver a powerful economic impact and highlight the vibrancy of our region."

Detroit was chosen over fellow finalist cities Green Bay and Washington D.C., according to reporting by ESPN.

"The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission and the City of Detroit the Lions' passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wrote to the NFL in March 2021, supporting Detroit’s bid to be the home of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Whitmer is "so proud that yet another major company has decided to make a historic investment in Michigan," she said in a March 28 press release.

