Subway conductor struck in face with object thrown in Manhattan station, suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a subway conductor was hit in the face with an object thrown inside a Lower Manhattan station on Sunday, authorities said.

The incident happened at the Canal Street station at about 4:30 p.m.

According to officials, the suspect threw a rubber object at the conductor as the doors of a Q train opened.

The MTA employee reported the incident when he reached the last stop at 96th Street, officials said.

The conductor did not suffer any injuries but went to the hospital for an evaluation, cops said.

An investigation remains ongoing.