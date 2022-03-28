ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

How Pirates position battles are shaping up with 1 week left

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqTqG_0esJ5aMU00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Last year Kevin Newman hit .750 in Grapefruit League play and hit well over 500 points below that in the regular season. Adam Frazier had a hot Spring and rolled that into an All-Star season. Spring results can often tell you little about how a player will perform in the majors, but that’s all we have to go by right now.

The Pirates close Spring Training next week and begin the regular season in St. Louis next Thursday.  Here are some early numbers from the Bucs exhibition play.

Players locked in
CF-Bryan Reynolds .278, 18 AB, 2B, 3B, HR, 4-RBI, 6-K, 0-BB
-it’s just about him getting his swings, no doubt he’s the best player on the roster

3B-Ke’Bryan Hayes .333, 12 AB, 4-1B, RBI, 3-K, 0-BB
-no apparent issues after the wrist troubles from last year

1B/DH-Daniel Vogelbach .231, 13 AB, 2B, RBI, 2-K, 3-BB
-seems like a perfect fit for the free agent

IB/DH-Yoshi Tsutsugo .500, 12 AB, 2-2B, HR, 3-RBI, 2-K, 3-BB
-getting in some early good swings after agreeing to return

C-Roberto Perez .133, 15 AB, 2-1B, 2-RBI, 5-K, 2-BB
-he hasn’t hit, probably won’t hit, but is there for experience and defense

LF/RF-Ben Gamel .429, 7 AB, 2-HR, 3-RBI, 2-K
-had .352 OBP in 111 games last year & fit well in clubhouse

3rd/4th outfielder
Greg Allen .300, 10 AB, 2-HR, 4-RBI, 3-BB, K, SB
-over from Yankees, Allen finally gets shot to be everyday player

Anthony Alford .077, 13 AB, HR, 2-RBI, 9-K, BB
-last year’s Opening Day starter in center, hit .233 in 49 games with Pirates

Jared Oliva .154, 13 AB, 2-1B, RBI, 2-BB, 4-K, 2-SB
-26-year-old right-hand hitter, .175 in 40 at bats in MLB in 2021 with 2-2B

Middle Infield

Michael Chavis .077, 13 AB, 1B, 6-K, BB
-acquired in July trade with Boston, righty-hitter can play 1B/2B/RF

SS-Oneil Cruz .333, 15 AB, 3-1B, 2-HR, 3-RBI, 3-K
-Bucs most ready offensive prospect with a pair of mammoth HR, hardest hit balls

2B/SS-Cole Tucker .333, 18 AB, 3-1B, 3B, 2-HR, 3-RBI, 5-K
-yet another opportunity for the 1st round pick, hit .217 in 373 MLB AB

SS/2B-Kevin Newman .364, 11 AB, 2-1B, 2-2B, RBI, K
-consistent defense, hit .226 in 148g in ‘21, hit .224 in 2020, hit .308 in 2019

2B/OF-Hoy Park .222, 9 AB, HR, RBI, 3-K
-over in July after trade w NYY, lefty-hitter .197 in 44g, 3 HR w Bucs in 2021

Starting pitchers
(stats may be least important with pitchers in exhibition games)

RHP-JT Brubaker 0-1, 8.31 ERA, 4.1-IP, 6-K, BB, 2-HR
-Bucs best starter in April 2021, gave up 41-ER in last 48.2-IP before IR (shoulder)

RHP-Zach Thompson 1-0, 5.40 ERA, 5-IP, 2-BB, 5-K, HR
-Stallings trade w Mia, 3.24 ERA in 26g with Marlins in 2021 w 1.21 WHIP

RHP-Bryse Wilson 0-0, 7.71 ERA, 4.2-IP, 3-BB, 5-K, HR, 1.93 WHIP
-just turned 24, 5 of 8 starts w Bucs in ’21 were quality, allowed 8 HR

RHP-Wil Crowe 0-0, 5.79 ERA, 4.2-IP, 2-BB, 5-K
-25 games as starter in ’21-5.43 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, last 4 starts-19.2-IP, 7-ER, 21-K

RHP-Mitch Keller 0-0, 0.00, 4.2-IP, 2-H, BB, 3-K
-sent to minors in ’21 after 6.17 ERA, 100.2-IP, 49-BB, 92-K, 1.788 WHIP

LHP-Dillon Peters 0-1, 3.60 ERA, 5-IP, BB, 5-K, HR, 1.00 WHIP
-returns from lower back strain, 3.71 ERA in 6 starts w Bucs, 23-K in 26-IP

LHP-Jose Quintana 0-0, 16.20 ERA, 5-IP, 11-H, 4-HR, 2-BB, 3-K
-33, attempt re-establish self as SP,’21-6.43 ERA in 29g, 8.23 ERA in 10g as starter

Forming the bullpen will depend on the starting decisions but Duane Underwood, Chris Stratton, Jerad Eickhoff and David Bednar have all yet to give up a run in Grapefruit League action.

There is always the possibility or probability of the Bucs taking a chance on a player released from another camp.  You can hear Tuesday’s game against Boston on 100.1 FM and AM 1020, KDKA.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan

4K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow 93.7 The Fan and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WPTV

Albert Pujols returns to Cardinals, draws standing ovation during spring training game in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Albert Pujols has returned to the St. Louis Cardinals, finding a home in the place where he became one of baseball's most powerful sluggers. The 42-year-old slugger emerged from beyond the right field wall at the Cardinals' spring training complex between the first and second innings of an exhibition game against Houston on Monday. Pujols drew a standing ovation from the crowd and was greeted with hugs in the St. Louis dugout.
MLB
ESPN

Pirates SS prospect Oneil Cruz to start season at Triple-A

BRADENTON, Fla. --  Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz will start the season in the minors. The team optioned the towering 6-foot-7 shortstop to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. While the 23-year-old Cruz had put together a solid spring training  going 5 for 15 with two home runs in Grapefruit...
MLB
WausauPilot

Brewers hope improved lineup leads to longer postseason run

MILWAUKEE (AP) — With Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes heading the rotation and three-time All-Star Josh Hader leading the bullpen, the Milwaukee Brewers believe they have a championship-caliber pitching staff. Whether they contend for the World Series title that has eluded this franchise throughout its existence could depend...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Anthony Alford
Person
Jerad Eickhoff
Person
Chris Stratton
93.7 The Fan

How much longer will Tomlin coach the Steelers?

Mike Tomlin just turned 50 and is still going strong as the Steelers head coach, but how much time does he have left? Talking during the NFL’s annual meetings in Florida, Tomlin said he has no idea how much longer he’ll be a head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Jose Quintana#Roberto Perez#Yankees#Grapefruit League#Cf Bryan Reynolds 278#Ab#Rbi#Obp#Sb
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy