How Pirates position battles are shaping up with 1 week left
PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Last year Kevin Newman hit .750 in Grapefruit League play and hit well over 500 points below that in the regular season. Adam Frazier had a hot Spring and rolled that into an All-Star season. Spring results can often tell you little about how a player will perform in the majors, but that’s all we have to go by right now.
The Pirates close Spring Training next week and begin the regular season in St. Louis next Thursday. Here are some early numbers from the Bucs exhibition play.
Players locked in
CF-Bryan Reynolds .278, 18 AB, 2B, 3B, HR, 4-RBI, 6-K, 0-BB
-it’s just about him getting his swings, no doubt he’s the best player on the roster
3B-Ke’Bryan Hayes .333, 12 AB, 4-1B, RBI, 3-K, 0-BB
-no apparent issues after the wrist troubles from last year
1B/DH-Daniel Vogelbach .231, 13 AB, 2B, RBI, 2-K, 3-BB
-seems like a perfect fit for the free agent
IB/DH-Yoshi Tsutsugo .500, 12 AB, 2-2B, HR, 3-RBI, 2-K, 3-BB
-getting in some early good swings after agreeing to return
C-Roberto Perez .133, 15 AB, 2-1B, 2-RBI, 5-K, 2-BB
-he hasn’t hit, probably won’t hit, but is there for experience and defense
LF/RF-Ben Gamel .429, 7 AB, 2-HR, 3-RBI, 2-K
-had .352 OBP in 111 games last year & fit well in clubhouse
3rd/4th outfielder
Greg Allen .300, 10 AB, 2-HR, 4-RBI, 3-BB, K, SB
-over from Yankees, Allen finally gets shot to be everyday player
Anthony Alford .077, 13 AB, HR, 2-RBI, 9-K, BB
-last year’s Opening Day starter in center, hit .233 in 49 games with Pirates
Jared Oliva .154, 13 AB, 2-1B, RBI, 2-BB, 4-K, 2-SB
-26-year-old right-hand hitter, .175 in 40 at bats in MLB in 2021 with 2-2B
Middle Infield
Michael Chavis .077, 13 AB, 1B, 6-K, BB
-acquired in July trade with Boston, righty-hitter can play 1B/2B/RF
SS-Oneil Cruz .333, 15 AB, 3-1B, 2-HR, 3-RBI, 3-K
-Bucs most ready offensive prospect with a pair of mammoth HR, hardest hit balls
2B/SS-Cole Tucker .333, 18 AB, 3-1B, 3B, 2-HR, 3-RBI, 5-K
-yet another opportunity for the 1st round pick, hit .217 in 373 MLB AB
SS/2B-Kevin Newman .364, 11 AB, 2-1B, 2-2B, RBI, K
-consistent defense, hit .226 in 148g in ‘21, hit .224 in 2020, hit .308 in 2019
2B/OF-Hoy Park .222, 9 AB, HR, RBI, 3-K
-over in July after trade w NYY, lefty-hitter .197 in 44g, 3 HR w Bucs in 2021
Starting pitchers
(stats may be least important with pitchers in exhibition games)
RHP-JT Brubaker 0-1, 8.31 ERA, 4.1-IP, 6-K, BB, 2-HR
-Bucs best starter in April 2021, gave up 41-ER in last 48.2-IP before IR (shoulder)
RHP-Zach Thompson 1-0, 5.40 ERA, 5-IP, 2-BB, 5-K, HR
-Stallings trade w Mia, 3.24 ERA in 26g with Marlins in 2021 w 1.21 WHIP
RHP-Bryse Wilson 0-0, 7.71 ERA, 4.2-IP, 3-BB, 5-K, HR, 1.93 WHIP
-just turned 24, 5 of 8 starts w Bucs in ’21 were quality, allowed 8 HR
RHP-Wil Crowe 0-0, 5.79 ERA, 4.2-IP, 2-BB, 5-K
-25 games as starter in ’21-5.43 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, last 4 starts-19.2-IP, 7-ER, 21-K
RHP-Mitch Keller 0-0, 0.00, 4.2-IP, 2-H, BB, 3-K
-sent to minors in ’21 after 6.17 ERA, 100.2-IP, 49-BB, 92-K, 1.788 WHIP
LHP-Dillon Peters 0-1, 3.60 ERA, 5-IP, BB, 5-K, HR, 1.00 WHIP
-returns from lower back strain, 3.71 ERA in 6 starts w Bucs, 23-K in 26-IP
LHP-Jose Quintana 0-0, 16.20 ERA, 5-IP, 11-H, 4-HR, 2-BB, 3-K
-33, attempt re-establish self as SP,’21-6.43 ERA in 29g, 8.23 ERA in 10g as starter
Forming the bullpen will depend on the starting decisions but Duane Underwood, Chris Stratton, Jerad Eickhoff and David Bednar have all yet to give up a run in Grapefruit League action.
There is always the possibility or probability of the Bucs taking a chance on a player released from another camp. You can hear Tuesday’s game against Boston on 100.1 FM and AM 1020, KDKA.
