Elon Musk Says He ‘Supposedly’ Has COVID, But With Minimal Symptoms

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to his Twitter account on Monday (March 28th) to announce that he “supposedly” has COVID once again.

  • Elon Musk described COVID as the “virus of Theseus.”
  • While on Twitter, Elon Musk asked how many gene changes does there have to be before the virus is no longer COVID-19.
  • As he revealed he has the virus, Elon Musk said has almost no symptoms. This is the second time he has contracted the illness.
  • Although he supports the vaccine, Elon Musk is against the mask and vaccine mandates.

In his social media post, Musk declared, “COVID-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it’s not COVID-19 anymore? I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms.”

According to the New York Post, Musk’s Theseus comment is a nod to Greek mythology. Theseus is notably is said to have become the early king of Athens after slaying the Minotaur. Although, the media outlet said it’s not clear if Musk actually meant Proteus, who is the shape-shifting sea god.

Elon Musk previously had the virus in November 2020.

Prior to Announcing His Support for the COVID Vaccine, Elon Musk Said He Wouldn’t Take It

In September 2020, Elon Musk revealed in a New York Times interview that he would not be taking the COVID vaccine once it became available. He explained that he and his child are not at risk. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also claimed at the time that the virus has a low mortality rate.

However, according to The Hill, about six months after making the controversial statement, Elon Musk changed his stance on the vaccine. “To be clear, I do support vaccines in general, [COVID] vaccine specially. The science is unequivocal. In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen.”

Although he is now supporting the COVID vaccine, Elon Musk is not for mask and vaccine mandates. CNBC reports that in April 2020, the Tesla CEO stated that health restrictions “fascist” while ranting about his company’s California plant having to follow health orders.

Elon Musk Testing Positive Comes After News that Tesla’s Factory in Shanghai Faces Regional COVID Restrictions

Meanwhile, CNBC also reports that Elon Musk’s new COVID diagnosis comes just after Tesla’s factory in Shanghai began facing regional restrictions due to the increase of virus cases in China. The factor is now required to suspend production for days until around April 1st.

China is now shutting down Shanghai in two phases in order to control the spread of COVID. Tesla notably had to suspend production in Shanghai for two days in early March after Chinese officials began implementing health orders.

