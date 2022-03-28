ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armando Bacot named a finalist for Lute Olson award

By Zack Pearson
 2 days ago

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot is coming off an impressive four-game stretch the past two weeks where he helped lead the Tar Heels to the Final Four by winning the East Region. Bacot picked up honors as he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the East Region for his efforts.

And now he’s earning more recognition.

On Monday, Bacot was one of 25 players named finalists for the Lute Olson award also being named to the Lute Olson All-America Team. The award is given out each year to the top player in Division I college basketball. It’s named after legendary coach Lute Olson who coaches 34 seasons total, with 24 of those at the University of Arizona.

Bacot is having a monster season for the Tar Heels, recording 29 double-doubles and earning first-team All-ACC honors. He’s helped lead them to the Final Four just weeks after they were on the bubble.

The winner of the award will be announced following the conclusion of the 2021-22 college basketball season.

Bradenton Herald

2022 NCAA Final Four: How Each Team Could Win It All

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is down to the Final Four, which unfolds this weekend at one of the great venues in American sports: the Superdome in New Orleans. Every Final Four has subplots, but this one many: Duke and North Carolina staging the sport’s premier rivalry game in a national semifinal, that game coming at the end of Duke boss Mike Krzyzewski’s storied career, Kansas trying to win its second national title in a record 32 straight tournament appearances, and Villanova looking for a third title in seven seasons despite having a thin rotation, no obvious future NBA talent, and an injury to one of the team’s most critical players. There’s a lot going on this year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida basketball announces hire of this well-known offensive developer

Wednesday morning, Florida made official the hiring of Korey McCray as the associate head coach of the Gators’ men’s basketball team. McCray spent the previous seven seasons with Mississippi State, a monolithic run in terms of coaching monogamy. He brings nearly a decade of SEC coaching experience to the team, which is something head coach Todd Golden and assistant coach Kevin Hovde are sorely lacking.
FLORIDA STATE
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal’s Son, Shareef, Enters Transfer Portal

With one year of college basketball eligibility remaining, LSU forward Shareef O’Neal – son of LSU legend Shaquille O’Neal – is taking his talents elsewhere. According to Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, O’Neal is entering the transfer portal. His final game with the Tigers was a five minute cameo in their NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Shareef O’Neal makes shocking decision on LSU future

The LSU Tigers were happy to welcome Shareef O’Neal to campus back in 2019, but it looks as if his tenure with the program has run its course. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, O’Neal has made the surprising decision to enter the transfer portal, seeking a move away from his father Shaquille O’Neal’s alma mater.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball recruit Seth Trimble named AP Player of Year in Wisconsin

As the UNC basketball program heads to New Orleans for the Final Four, recruits are wrapping up their senior seasons before they arrive on campus in a few months. Hubert Davis and his staff have an impressive 2022 class that features four recruits with one of those recruits, Will Shaver, already with the team. But joining Shaver will be four-star guard Seth Trimble, four-star center Jalen Washington and three-star forward Tyler Nickel. The new recruiting class will look to come in and make an impact right away and help find more success next season. For Trimble, he’s wrapping up his senior year...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

NCAA Tournament odds: A gambling deep dive into Coach K's time at Duke

Mike Krzyzewski — affectionately known as "Coach K" — has been the face of Duke basketball ever since he frustrated UNLV bettors in the 1991 NCAA Men's Final Four. As the NCAA’s all-time winningest coach completes his swan song in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, FOX Sports Research decided to dive into his tenure from a betting perspective — namely, how he’s performed against the spread (ATS) and straight up (SU).
DURHAM, NC
